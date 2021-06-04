126 Nobel Laureates press for strong action, say humanity taking colossal risks with our common future

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Ahead of the G7 summit in the UK, a scientific statement signed by an unprecedented 126 Nobel Laureates was delivered to the summit leaders. The statement read, "Without transformational action this decade, humanity is taking colossal risks with our common future. Societies risk large-scale, irreversible changes to Earth's biosphere."

The statement was issued by the steering committee of the first Nobel Prize summit, 'Our Planet, Our Future'. The summit was hosted by the Nobel Foundation and organized by the National Academy of Sciences with the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) and the Stockholm Resilience Centre and the Beijer Institute of Ecological Economics.

Inspired by the summit's discussions, Nobel Prize laureates from around the world and other experts issued a statement that called for urgent action, stressing the need for humanity to establish a new relationship with the planet and offering seven proposals.

The statement, signed by Nobel laureates including Brian Schmidt, the Dalai Lama, Steven Chu, Shirin Ebadi, Jennifer Doudna, Alice Munro and Paul Nurse, implored leaders to act, "Time is running out to prevent irreversible changes. The long-term potential of humanity depends upon our ability today to value our common future. Ultimately, this means valuing the resilience of societies and the resilience of Earth's biosphere." The statement called on leaders to take action to halve greenhouse gas emissions and reverse the loss of nature by 2030.



Professor Johan Rockstrom, PIK Director, and organizer of the summit said, "Never have we seen such a loud and clear call to humanity from our most respected scholars. With one voice they conclude we face unacceptable risks. The risks are colossal, the necessary action will be unprecedented. This decade societies must halve emissions of greenhouse gases and reverse loss of nature to become nature positive."

"Global sustainability offers the only viable path to human safety, equity, health, and progress. Humanity is waking up late to the challenges and opportunities of active planetary stewardship. But we are waking up. Long-term, scientifically based decision-making is always at a disadvantage in the contest with the needs of the present."

Politicians and scientists must work together to bridge the divide between expert evidence, short-term politics, and the survival of all life on this planet in the Anthropocene epoch.

The long-term potential of humanity depends upon the ability today to value the common future. Ultimately, this means valuing the resilience of societies and the resilience of Earth's biosphere.

The first Nobel Prize Summit brought together Nobel Prize laureates and other esteemed leaders in the sciences, policy, business, the youth movement, and the arts to explore actions that can be achieved this decade to put the world on a path to a more sustainable, more prosperous future for all. (ANI)

