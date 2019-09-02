Birds actively hunt insects especially during the breeding season, when they need protein-rich prey to feed to their nestlings.
Birds actively hunt insects especially during the breeding season, when they need protein-rich prey to feed to their nestlings.

Birds eat 400 to 500 million tonnes of insects annually: Study

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 16:49 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 2 (ANI): Birds around the world eat 400 to 500 million metric tonnes of beetles, flies, ants, moths, aphids, grasshoppers, crickets and other arthropod per year, claims a study.
The research highlights the important role birds play in keeping plant-eating insect populations under control, according to the study published in the journal -- 'The Science of Nature'.
Nyffeler and his colleagues based their figures on 103 studies that highlighted the volume of prey that insect-eating birds consume in seven of the world's major ecological communities known as biomes.
According to their estimations, this amounts to between 400 and 500 million tonnes of insects per year but is most likely to be on the lower end of the range.
Their calculations are supported by a large number of experimental studies conducted by many different research teams in a variety of habitats in different parts of the world.
"The global population of insectivorous birds annually consumes as much energy as a megacity the size of New York. They get this energy by capturing billions of potentially harmful herbivorous insects and other arthropods," said Nyffeler.
Forest-dwelling birds consume around 75 per cent of the insects eaten in total by birds which make up about 300 million tonnes of insects per year. About 100 million tonnes are eaten by birds in savanna areas, grasslands and croplands, and those living in the deserts and Arctic tundra.
Birds actively hunt insects especially during the breeding season, when they need protein-rich prey to feed to their nestlings.
Further, the researchers estimated that insectivorous birds together only have biomasses of about three million tonnes. Nyffeler said the comparatively low value for the global biomass of wild birds can be partially explained through their very low production efficiency.
This means that respiration takes a lot of energy and only leaves about one to two per cent to be converted into biomass.
"The estimates presented in this paper emphasise the ecological and economic importance of insectivorous birds in suppressing potentially harmful insect pests on a global scale, especially in forested areas," explained Nyffeler, who said that this is especially so for tropical, temperate and boreal forest ecosystems.
"Only a few other predator groups such as spiders and entomophagous insects (including in particular predaceous ants) can keep up with the insectivorous birds in their capacity to suppress plant-eating insect populations on a global scale," he added.
A study from 2017 which Nyffeler also led showed that spiders consume between 400 and 800 million tonnes of insects each year. Other predator groups like bats, primates, shrews, hedgehogs, frogs, salamanders, and lizards seem to be valuable yet less effective natural enemies of plant-eating insects.
He said their influence seems to be more biome-specific rather than on a worldwide scale. For instance, lizards help to suppress insects on tropical islands, but less so on a broader scale. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 16:21 IST

What you eat could impact your brain and memory: Study

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 2 (ANI): Researchers suggest high levels of a satiety hormone that reduces appetite could decrease a person's likelihood of developing Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:14 IST

Study reveals how memories form and fade!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): Researchers have identified the neural processes that make some memories fade rapidly while other memories persist over time.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 18:05 IST

Intelligent children more likely to turn vegetarian: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): Intelligent children may be more likely to be vegetarian as they grow and become adults, suggest researchers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 17:04 IST

Study finds leaf-eating Asian monkeys do not have a sweet tooth

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): Asian Colobine monkeys are unable to taste natural sugars, and in fact have a generally poor sense of taste as the receptors on their tongues do not function in the same way as for fruit-eating monkeys, found biologists.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 14:15 IST

Air pollution reduces amount of sunlight reaching Earth's surface: Study

Washington D.C [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): Air pollution absorbs and disperses sunlight and thereby reduces the amount that reaches the Earth's surface under the clear sky, reveals a study.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:44 IST

Study says teenagers drink a bathtub of sugary drinks a year

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): Teenagers, aged between 11 and 18, drink almost a bathtub full of sugary drinks on average a year, claim researchers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:41 IST

High CO2 levels can destabilise marine layer clouds: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): A study shows that marine stratus clouds could disappear if atmospheric CO2 levels climb high enough, raising global temperatures.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 21:41 IST

Palm oil farming not good for environment: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): Palm oil has become part of our daily lives, but a recent study serves as a reminder that intensive farming of this crop has a major impact on the environment.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 20:44 IST

Wearable cameras can improve life quality of heart patients: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): While wearing cameras on your body might sound like a bizarre idea, but a study says that for heart failure patients, these can aid in bettering their lives.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:42 IST

Many toxins used during manufacturing, transportation remain in...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): Thousands of chemicals are used in clothes during the process of manufacturing, packing and transporting and many of these remain present even in the clothes that are available for purchase, researchers have found.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:16 IST

Study finds a new way to measure how water moves

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): Researchers discovered a new method to measure water flow that can help scientists to accurately and cheaply determine how fast water, contaminants, nutrients and other liquids move through the soil -- and where they go.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 18:27 IST

Plant species important for promoting biodiversity in grasslands: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): Temperate grasslands are the most endangered but least protected ecosystems on the Earth. Researchers found that milkweeds and other plants that have seeds carried by the wind are an important source for enriching the diversity of plants in these valuable ecosystem

Read More
iocl