Blood samples from the zoo may help predict diseases in humans: Study

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 21:24 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): According to recent findings observed by a team of researchers, blood samples from the zoo help predict diseases in humans.
Using the findings, the researchers want to use similar genetic patterns, which have been present in the blood of humans and animals for thousands of years, to improve computer-assisted disease prognosis.
As part of the study, the researchers, instead of examining tissue and data from human patients, analysed blood samples from 21 animals. The blood was collected during routine examinations between 2016 and 2018 and was made available to the scientists.
These scientists normally investigate biomarkers that occur in human blood in order to identify lung tumors or diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's earlier and better.
The findings were published in the Journal of Nucleic Acids Research.
"These are short sections of specific molecules in ribonucleic acid that play an important role in the control of genes," said Andreas Keller, lead author of the study.
In order to find these sections, the researchers use modern bioinformatic methods, including machine learning, a method of artificial intelligence. This, in turn, leads to a challenge in which the animals from the two Saarland zoos can help.
"Up to 20 million data points are collected per (human), patient. The machine learning methods recognize the typical patterns, for example for a lung tumor or Alzheimer's disease. However, it is difficult for artificial intelligence to learn which biomarker patterns are real and which only seem to fit the respective clinical picture," the researchers suggested.
This is where the blood samples of the animals come into play.
According to researchers, if a biomarker is evolutionarily conserved, i.e. also occurs in other species in similar form and function, it is much more likely that it is a resilient biomarker.
For this reason, the researchers analyzed the residues from the blood samples taken from the animals. A total of 21 samples were taken from 19 animal species, including a coat and a Humboldt penguin.
"The new findings are now being incorporated into our computer models and will help us to identify the correct biomarkers even more precisely in the future," the researchers asserted. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 21:47 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): Climate change is expected to put many conifer species native to small islands around the world on the road to extinction by 2070, recent findings suggest.

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 23:08 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): A team of researchers has discovered a new specimen of a microraptor -- volant dromaeosaurid Microraptor zhaoianus -- with the remains of a nearly complete lizard preserved in its stomach. The researchers have named the lizard after Lord Indra.

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 22:38 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): Five hundred species of fish change sex in adulthood, often in response to environmental cues, researchers have found.

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 22:29 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): A new study revealed the way mosquito immune systems fight malaria parasites, which may lay the groundwork for future research to combat the transmission of malaria.

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 21:32 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): A new study revealed that just one hour of exposure to blue light (the kind of light produced by the screens of our many devices) at night raises blood sugar levels and increases sugar consumption in male rats.

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:36 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): A computer model shows that a starfish-like animal can coordinate rhythmic motion based on body structure without their brain instructing them to do so. This provides insights useful for physiology and robotics, claim researchers.

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 19:46 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): Planting more vegetation, using reflective materials on hard surfaces and installing green roofs on buildings can help cool potentially deadly urban heat islands, recent study suggests.

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 18:30 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): When consumers are reminded of the products that their recyclables can be turned into, they are more likely to recycle.

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 20:33 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): A new study provides compelling evidence to suggest that insects also experience chronic pain, which persists long after the healing of an initial injury.

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 20:31 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): Researchers have discovered a bird foot from 99 million years ago that had a hyper-elongated third toe.

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 20:20 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): In 2014, a virus called crAssphage that infects bacteria was discovered as part of the body's intestinal environment. Now, a recent study investigated its origin and evolution, which may have coevolved with human lineage.

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 18:01 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): Switching to renewable energy sources from fossil fuels can help reduce carbon emissions but at the expense of increased energy inequality, claims a study.

