Representative Image
Representative Image

Body's nano-sized cells may potentially be used to treat cancer: Study

ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 22:49 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): A recent study has suggested that Nano-sized cells present in our body that are responsible for transferring genetic material to other cells may turn into mini transporter to kill the cancer cell, suggests a study from Michigan State University and Stanford University.
The study published in the journal, 'Molecular Cancer Therapeutics' focused on breast cancer cells in mice.
"What we've done is improve a therapeutic approach to delivering enzyme-producing genes that can convert certain drugs into toxic agents and target tumours," said Masamitsu Kanada, lead author and an assistant professor of pharmacology and toxicology in MSU's Institute for Quantitative Health Science and Engineering.
These drugs, or pro-drugs, start out as inactive compounds. But once they metabolise in the body, they're immediately activated and can get to work on fighting everything from cancer to headaches. Aspirin is an example of a common pro-drug.
In this case, researchers used extracellular vesicles, or EVs, to deliver the enzyme-producing genes that could activate a prodrug combination therapy of ganciclovir and CB1954 in breast cancer cells.
Minicircle DNA and regular plasmid -- two different gene vectors that act as additional delivery mechanisms for DNA -- were loaded into the vesicles to see which was better at helping transport treatment. This is known as a gene-directed enzyme, pro-drug therapy.
They found that the minicircle DNA was 14 times more effective at delivery and even more successful at killing the cancerous tumour.
"Interestingly, the plasmid delivery method didn't show any tumour cell killing," Kanada said. "Yet the mini circle DNA-based therapy killed more than half of the breast cancer cells in the mice."
According to Kanada, this new approach could effectively become a better cancer treatment option than chemotherapy down the road.
"Conventional chemotherapy isn't able to differentiate between tumours and normal tissue, so it attacks it all," Kanada said. "This non-specificity can cause severe side effects and insufficient drug concentration in tumours."
With EVs, treatment can be targeted and because of their compatibility with the human body, this type of delivery could minimise the risk of unwanted immune responses that can come with other gene therapies.
"If EVs prove to be effective in humans, it would be an ideal platform for gene delivery and it could be used in humans sooner than we expect," Kanada said. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 22:49 IST

What you eat could affect your brain and memory: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): While we know what we eat has an impact on our physical wellbeing, it can also affect our brain and memory, suggests a study.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 06:49 IST

Researchers create 'blackest black' material with carbon nanotubes

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): Researchers have created a material, which they claim to be "10 times blacker than anything" with carbon nanotubes.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 05:57 IST

Common insecticides threaten survival of wild birds: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): Researchers believe that a few most widely used insecticides are responsible for the declining population of the songbirds.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 06:22 IST

Water outside Earth? Researchers discover vapour in exoplanet's...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): In an unprecedented discovery, researchers have found water outside Earth, on an exoplanet - a planet out of our solar system.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:31 IST

Chameleon inspired new 'smart skin' changes colour in heat, sun

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Scientists have developed a flexible smart skin that changes colour when it reacts to heat and sunlight while maintaining a near-constant volume.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 21:53 IST

Greenhouse gases leave lakes warm on top and cold below: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): While studying the effects of global warming on lakes, researchers found out why lakes may remain cool in deeper levels and warm on the surface.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 17:42 IST

Study says every city needs a distinct cooling pattern

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): We all know that greenery is important to combat global warming, but researchers have found that just more green space cannot help to lower temperature everywhere.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 23:01 IST

Researchers discover how a cosmetic cream is molecularly structured

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Anyone who have experienced skin trouble is well aware of the relief that a creamy lotion provides. Now, researchers discovered how a cream or lotion is molecularly structured, and it's something they weren't expecting.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:51 IST

Artificial intelligence may improve kidney disease diagnosis

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Researchers discovered that modern machine learning, a branch of artificial intelligence may augment the traditional way of diagnosing kidney disease.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:45 IST

Study finds early humans breastfed their infants for longer duration

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): As researchers studied the fossilised teeth of a few ancient humans, they found that those ancestors breastfed their newborns for longer periods than their contemporary relatives.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:10 IST

Rare deer found alive after extinction!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): A recent study has found that a rare deer species from Thailand may have lived for at least an additional half-century after it was added to the extinction list in 1938.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 20:19 IST

Japanese scientists unearth largest dinosaur fossils

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): Researchers from Japan have unearthed a new species of dinosaur which measured eight-meters long and weighed close to five tons.

Read More
iocl