The United States, Canada, and Australia -- all demonstrated similar continuous declines in consumption since the early 1980s.
The United States, Canada, and Australia -- all demonstrated similar continuous declines in consumption since the early 1980s.

Cigarette consumption high in low-and-middle-income countries

ANI | Updated: Jun 23, 2019 18:40 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 23 (ANI): Cigarette consumption has increased in low-and-middle-income countries, say recent studies, which have been published in the 'British Medical Journal' (BMJ).
These studies question the widely held belief that the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) has been the most successful health treaty ever created.
The research also puts the spotlight on the urgent need not only for investment in tobacco control practices but also an evaluation of the effectiveness of this international law and reporting practices.
"The policies promoted by this treaty -- plain packaging, smoke-free areas, tobacco taxes -- have been monolithically proven to be effective," said Steven Hoffman, the lead author of the study.
"What this study shows is that it's probably not enough at the global level to recognise these policies as important or to formally adopt them. We need countries to implement them to make sure they're affecting people's lives around the world," Hoffman added.
In the first study, Hoffman and co-author Mathieu Poirier, analysed data collected from 71 countries, representing 95 per cent of the world's tobacco consumption and over 80 per cent of the world's population between the years of 1970 and 2015.
Researchers found that cigarette consumption fell in most countries, however, consumption trends varied from country to country, especially in lower-income countries.
The open-access dataset looked at sales, production, imports, and exports.
Researchers found a general decline in per capita cigarette consumption beginning around 1985 in five of the top ten cigarette-consuming countries -- United States, Japan, Poland, Brazil, and Germany.
The United States, Canada, and Australia -- all demonstrated similar continuous declines in consumption since the early 1980s, while Latin American and Caribbean countries experienced more modest declines.
In contrast, the per capita consumption rose steadily in China and Indonesia. China was found to be the world's leading consumer of cigarettes, with over 2.5 million metric tonnes consumed in 2013 - more than the next 40 highest consuming countries combined.
In the second study, Hoffman and his team used the data from the first study and looked at it in the context of the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control which has been ratified by 181 countries since its adoption in 2003.
The data showed no significant change in the rate at which global cigarette consumption had been decreasing after the adoption of the treaty.
"This study sets a new gold standard for how to evaluate international laws," said co-author Poirier.
"The FCTC was widely celebrated at the time it was launched and no one has actually evaluated that treaty on a global level until now."
The research showed that after 2003, high income and European countries experienced a decrease in annual consumption by more than 1,000 cigarettes per adult, while low- and middle-income and Asian countries showed an increase of more than 500 cigarettes annually per adult. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 19:01 IST

Superflare may end Earth one day

Washington D.C. [USA], June 23 (ANI): Earth could continue to host life as long as the sun does not experience a massive burst of energy called a superflare, a recent study claims.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 21:59 IST

Here's how arousal impacts physiological synchrony in relationships

Washington D.C. [USA], June 20 (ANI): As part of a recent study, a team of researchers examined how arousal impacts physiological synchrony in relationships.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 22:27 IST

Climate change affects crops in India: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): India's grain crops are vulnerable to climate changes and yields from rice, experience larger declines during extreme weather conditions, found Kyle Davis Environmental data scientist at Columbia University.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 13:03 IST

How is unrecycled plastic affecting environment?

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Recycling plastic waste can significantly help the environment. But how much of the plastic we use is being recycled and in the right way? How much of it is ending up in the environment or landfills and are causing newer problems that are difficult to fix?

Read More

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 20:01 IST

Squids could survive under climate change: Study

Washington DC [USA], June 17 (ANI): While climate change and increasing pollution continues to haunt human beings, squids have nothing to worry about.

Read More

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 16:27 IST

Satellite imagery can improve earthquake monitoring

Washington DC [USA], June 17 (ANI): A new study has found that the satellite imagery gathered from each earthquake provided new information, which improved the analysis of its impact.

Read More

Updated: Jun 16, 2019 13:02 IST

President Trump says he doesn't 'particularly believe' in UFOs existence

Washington D.C. [USA], June 16 (ANI): American president Donald Trump admitted of being sceptical for the existence of UFOs (unidentified flying object), even after he was briefed on its sightings by Navy pilots.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 18:54 IST

Table salt compound spotted on Jupiter's moon

Washington D.C. [USA], June 15 (ANI): Researchers have discovered that the visible yellow pattern on the surface of Jupiter's moon -- Europa -- is actually sodium chloride, an ingredient we use on a daily basis.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:33 IST

Feathers came before birds, finds study

Washington D.C. [USA], June 14 (ANI): A new study has discovered that feathers came into being around 100 million years before birds, thus changing our understanding of feathers themselves, their functions and their role in evolution.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:27 IST

Caregivers of dementia patients can benefit from Virtual Reality

Washington D.C. [USA], June 14 (ANI): Cases of dementia in care homes are on a rise, but carers are often associated with a lack of empathy towards their patients.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 15:51 IST

Why do people get addicted to cannabis?

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): Ever wondered why some cannabis users develop an addiction while others don't? Well, recent research has the answer. The study has claimed that a shift from reward-driven use to habit-driven use is what makes the users addicted to cannabis.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 15:19 IST

Talking about energy-efficient things to friend, neighbor can...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 8 (ANI): While there have been many predictions about climate change and ways to address the same in the headlines lately, talking to a friend or neighbour about an energy-efficient things and taking initiatives at an individual level could do a much better job in reforming

Read More
iocl