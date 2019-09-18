Representative image
Representative image

Climate change affecting shark pups development: Study

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 06:40 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Climate change is showing its catastrophic effect on the growth and body condition of shark pups, says a recent study.
Dr Jodie Rummer from the ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies at James Cook University (Coral CoE at JCU) is a co-author of a new study that compared the foraging and condition of two populations of newborn reef sharks: one in St-Joseph atoll in Seychelles and the other in Moorea, French Polynesia.
"We found that although shark pups are born larger, heavier and better conditioned in Moorea, they soon lost their physical advantage over the pups in St Joseph," said Dr Rummer.
St Joseph is an uninhabited, remote and small atoll in the outer islands of Seychelles, where no environmental changes happened at the time of the study that published in the journal, ' Scientific Reports'.
However, Moorea is a popular tourist destination -- one that is still recovering from a loss of up to 95 per cent of its live coral cover about five years before the four-year study commenced.
"At birth, newborn sharks receive extra fat reserves from their mother," said Ms Ornella Weideli, lead author from the Save Our Seas Foundation D'Arros Research Centre (SOSF-DRC) and PhD student at the Centre de Recherches Insulaires et Observatoire de l'Environnement (CRIOBE) in France.
"These energy reserves sustain them during the first days and weeks after birth," Ms Weideli said. "The 'energy boost' is important, as sharks are independent of their mothers from the moment they are born."
A total of 546 young sharks were captured and measured at that time. What they ate was also analysed. The study found the number of energy reserves varied between locations.
"Bigger mothers give birth to bigger babies, which is what happens in Moorea," Dr Rummer said. "But that doesn't necessarily mean the babies will eat and grow quickly after that."
Instead, the bigger pups from Moorea soon lost their advantage in size, weight, and condition.
"Against our expectations, the larger pups from Moorea that received greater energy reserves started foraging for food later in life, which resulted in considerable declines in their body condition," Ms Weideli said.
On the contrary, despite being smaller and lighter for their size, the pups from St Joseph started foraging for food earlier in life and became more successful predators than their Polynesian counterparts.
The authors think the bigger pups lost their physical advantage because Moorea was experiencing a degraded quality and quantity of prey, coupled with human-induced stressors such as over-fishing, climate change and coastal development.
This new study is crucial for informing critical shark nursery areas, sanctuaries, and marine protected areas.
The corals in Moorea bleached earlier this year during very hot temperatures after the completion of the study. Dr Rummer said the sharks in this area will now have an even more difficult time growing and surviving, as the conditions around them continue to degrade and water temperatures rise. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 12:08 IST

Intl Space Station repairs expected later this year: NASA

Moscow [Russia], Sept 15 (Sputnik/ANI): Astronauts at the International Space Station (ISS) will conduct five spacewalks before the end of this year in order to repair an antimatter detector, a US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) spokesperson told Sputnik.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 06:36 IST

Study reveals details of another mass-extinction held 260...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Researchers have recently learned about a new catastrophic mass-extinction event that happened around 260 million years ago.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 04:52 IST

Astronomers detect water vapour on an exoplanet

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): In their quest to find a planet where conditions can lead to the proliferation of life, astronomers have discovered water vapour on the exoplanet K2-18b.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 04:51 IST

Researchers identify prehistoric crocodile

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Researchers took nearly 250 years to identify the fossils of an ancient crocodile that lived around 180 million years ago.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 22:49 IST

Body's nano-sized cells may potentially be used to treat cancer: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): A recent study has suggested that Nano-sized cells present in our body that are responsible for transferring genetic material to other cells may turn into mini transporter to kill the cancer cell, suggests a study from Michigan State University and Stanford Univer

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 22:49 IST

What you eat could affect your brain and memory: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): While we know what we eat has an impact on our physical wellbeing, it can also affect our brain and memory, suggests a study.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 06:49 IST

Researchers create 'blackest black' material with carbon nanotubes

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): Researchers have created a material, which they claim to be "10 times blacker than anything" with carbon nanotubes.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 05:57 IST

Common insecticides threaten survival of wild birds: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): Researchers believe that a few most widely used insecticides are responsible for the declining population of the songbirds.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 06:22 IST

Water outside Earth? Researchers discover vapour in exoplanet's...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): In an unprecedented discovery, researchers have found water outside Earth, on an exoplanet - a planet out of our solar system.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:31 IST

Chameleon inspired new 'smart skin' changes colour in heat, sun

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Scientists have developed a flexible smart skin that changes colour when it reacts to heat and sunlight while maintaining a near-constant volume.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 21:53 IST

Greenhouse gases leave lakes warm on top and cold below: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): While studying the effects of global warming on lakes, researchers found out why lakes may remain cool in deeper levels and warm on the surface.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 17:42 IST

Study says every city needs a distinct cooling pattern

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): We all know that greenery is important to combat global warming, but researchers have found that just more green space cannot help to lower temperature everywhere.

Read More
iocl