Diarrhoea, abdominal pain, vomiting could be first symptoms of Covid-19: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 20 (ANI): A new study has suggested that problems associated with the digestive system, for instance, diarrhoea, could be the initial symptoms of a Covid-19 infection.

According to the New York Post, almost half of the coronavirus patients brought to a hospital in China's Hubei province reported digestive system issues. This information has emerged out of a study which was published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology.

The researchers observed that out of the 204 patients, 48.5 per cent mainly complained of diarrhoea, abdominal pain and vomiting.

The scientists revealed that seven per cent of patients didn't even report any respiratory symptoms, which are considered the hallmark of this highly contagious disease.

After the onset of the infection, the affected individuals also took two more days on average to seek medical help in comparison to the ones who did not present any digestive system issues.

The findings can help the doctors to quickly diagnose and quarantine the patients, thus facilitating the containment efforts worldwide.

The study concluded that "clinicians should recognize that digestive symptoms, such as diarrhoea, may be a presenting feature of COVID-19".

The researchers also cautioned medical professionals to not wait "for respiratory symptoms to emerge." (ANI)

