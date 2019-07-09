The authors found that, on a global level, corn is the most susceptible to such crop failures.
The authors found that, on a global level, corn is the most susceptible to such crop failures.

Do climate fluctuations affect global crop yields?

ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 18:31 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): A recent study has estimated the degree to which different modes of climate variability cause volatility in the global and regional production of corn, wheat, and soy.
The study was published in the journal of 'Science Advances'.
"Global agriculture counts on the strong likelihood that poor production in one part of the world will be made up by good production elsewhere," said Weston Anderson, the lead author of the study.
He and his co-authors decided to test this idea by looking at the impact that the El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), the Indian Ocean Dipole, and other well-understood climate patterns have had on global production of corn, soybeans, and wheat.
They analysed how these modes of climate variability influenced drought and heat in major growing regions.
"We found that ENSO can, and has, forced multiple breadbasket failures, including a significant one in 1983," said Anderson.
The authors found that, on a global level, corn is the most susceptible to such crop failures.
They found that 18 per cent of the year-to-year changes in corn production was the result of climate variability.
Soybeans and wheat were found to be less at risk for simultaneous failures, with climate variability accounting for 7 per cent and 6 per cent of the changes in global production, respectively.
"The bigger the uncertainty around climate drivers, the bigger the risk for those involved in the food systems," said co-author Liangzhi You, a senior research fellow at the International Food Policy Research Institute.
"The worst affected are poor farmers in developing countries whose livelihoods depend upon crop yields as they do not have an appetite for risks in the absence of formal insurance products or other coping mechanisms."
"ENSO may not be important in all years, but it is the only thing we know of that has forced simultaneous global-scale crop failures," said Anderson. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 14:35 IST

Climate change, deforestation pushing tropical species towards extinction

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): Climate change and deforestation are two major phenomena that are pushing tropical species towards extinction.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 19:17 IST

Some corals can survive in acidified ocean conditions

Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): Out of many corals which face survival risk because of rising acidity of the oceans, Caribbean coral species can survive and grow under the rising carbon dioxide levels, found researchers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:55 IST

Octopus arms may have minds: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): A research studying the behavior and neuroscience of octopuses suggests that the mollusc's arms may have minds of their own.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:33 IST

Greenland may become ice-less by the year 3000: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): The effects of global warming may melt the ice sheet of Greenland and increase global sea level by the year 3000, say researchers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 14:50 IST

Dog eyes evolved to better communicate with humans: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): A recent study which compared anatomy and behaviour of dogs and wolves discovered that they have evolved new muscles around the eyes to better communicate with humans.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 14:18 IST

Monkeys facing extinction threat due to climate change, claims study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): There are several animals that are at the risk of extinction because of climate change, and monkeys living in South America are among these.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 23:49 IST

Here's how planting more trees can help deal with climate change

Washington D.C. [USA], July 6 (ANI): While it is a known fact that planting more trees can play a significant role in controlling the pace of climate change, scientists have a more elaborate explanation to how that is possible.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 20:02 IST

Easy method to detect life-threatening foodborne infections found

Washington D.C. [USA], July 6 (ANI): Researchers have discovered a new, ultrasensitive, light-based method (chemiluminescence) for the direct detection of salmonella and listeria monocytogenes, responsible for life-threatening foodborne infections.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 19:50 IST

Honeybees responsible for decreasing population of bumblebees: study

Washington D.C [USA], July 6 (ANI): There are several species that are staring at the risk of extinction. One such species is that of bumblebees that are on the verge of extinction because of diseases spread by domestic honeybees, reports a recent study.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 19:39 IST

The earth is running out of sand: study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 6 (ANI): The importance of sand in the developing world cannot be neglected. We need it to build the houses we live in, make glasses we drink from and to create computers we work on, and yet it is being extracted faster than it can be replaced, say researchers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 19:31 IST

Birds three times larger than Ostrich existed in Taurida Cave,...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 6 (ANI): Researchers have discovered that early Europeans lived alongside some of the largest known birds ever, which could have been the source of meat for early humans.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 18:53 IST

Earth has ample space to plant trees, save climate: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): A recent study has suggested that the process of reforestation around the world would be the most effective method to combat climate change.

Read More
iocl