ESA says Hope Probe's findings on global dust storms vital for future human missions

Abu Dhabi [United Arab Emirates], July 17 (ANI): "The Hope Probe will be a major contributor to the Mars science community," said the European Space Agency (ESA), yesterday in a statement.

The UAE's Mars mission known colloquially as the Hope Probe is expected to give a better understanding of global dust storms by studying those occurring on the Martian surface, reported WAM.

Knowledge of the dynamics of dust storms on the red planet is crucial for the planning and execution of future human missions to Mars.

The mission is to be launched from Japan's Tanegashima Space Centre and the lift-off is supposed to happen within a three-week window in August. Weather conditions have already delayed to the scheduled launch twice.

The first interplanetary mission from the Arab world will travel 493.5 million km over seven months to insert itself into Mars' orbit by February 2021.

The ESA is one of the four space agencies that have successfully made it to Mars besides the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) of the US, the former Soviet Union space programme, and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The ESA said that the Hope Probe's findings would complement and corroborate data from other Mars missions by giving a larger picture of the atmospheric dynamics of Mars. This will help understand how the planet lost most of its atmosphere.

The Hope Probe is set to have the first comprehensive view of the Martian atmosphere at different times of the day and at different seasons. The global scientific community has never got such data before. (ANI)