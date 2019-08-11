The ecologists are recognising the predators and their effects which affect the prey numbers not just by killing them, but by scaring them as well.
The ecologists are recognising the predators and their effects which affect the prey numbers not just by killing them, but by scaring them as well.

Fear of predators leaves long-lasting changes in wild animals: Study

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 21:47 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): A new study conducted by researchers of Western University demonstrates that the fear of predator can leave long-lasting traces of fearful behaviour comparing its effect with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
The study was published in the journal -- 'Scientific Reports'.
The study was led by lead researchers Liana Zanette from Western University along with Scott MacDougall-Shackleton and Michael Clinchy.
For the first time, the researchers experimentally demonstrated the effects predator exposure has on the neural circuitry in wild animals which can persist beyond the period of the immediate 'fight or flight' response and can remain measurable more than a week later.
"These results have important implications for biomedical researchers, mental health clinicians, and ecologists," explained biology professor Zanette.
"Our findings support both the notion that PTSD is not unnatural, and that long-lasting effects of predator-induced fear with likely effects on fecundity and survival are the norm in nature."
Maintaining a powerful memory of a life-threatening predator encounter is clearly evolutionarily beneficial if it helps the individual avoid such events in the future and a growing number of biomedical researchers have begun to propose that PTSD is the cost of inheriting an evolutionarily primitive mechanism that prioritizes survival over the quality of life.
The ecologists are recognising the predators and their effects which affect the prey numbers not just by killing them, but by scaring them as well.
The team of researchers conducted the study on wild-caught, black-capped chickadees at Western's Advanced Facility for Avian Research (AFAR).
For two days, several individual birds were exposed to audio playbacks of the vocalisations of either predators or non-predators and then housed together in flocks outdoors for seven days during which time they were not exposed to any further experimental cues.
After this seven-day test period, enduringly fearful behaviour was quantified by measuring each individual's reaction to hearing a chickadee alarm calls, and long-lasting effects on the neural circuitry of fear were assessed by measuring the levels of a genetic transcription factor in the brain (amygdala and hippocampus). (ANI)

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 22:22 IST

Researchers design new materials to enhance natural gas storage,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): Scientists have designed plastic-based materials that can effectively store natural gas. The materials can not only make large-scale, cost-effective, and safe natural gas storage possible, but further hold a strong promise for combating global warming, suggests a s

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 19:34 IST

Green turtles eat plastic that looks like their food: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): Green turtles are more likely to swallow plastic that resembles their natural diet of seagrass, suggest researchers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 19:20 IST

Research on bacteria adds to understanding of their social life

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): According to a study, strains of the bacterium Vibrio cholerae transform themselves from small, comma-shaped cells to long filaments in nutrient-poor environments to aid short-term survival.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 19:16 IST

Water pollution may be keeping silver carp out of Great Lakes

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): A new study suggests that Chicago's water pollution may be a contributing factor for the lack of upstream movement in silver carp fish.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 19:02 IST

A revolutionary new way for bending metals found

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): A surprising discovery by researchers has upended previous notions about metal deformation, which could also help in creating a stronger, more durable material.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 17:56 IST

Enhancement in AI is need of an hour: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): A pair of researchers concluded in an analysis that Artificial Intelligence engineers should enlist ideas from a broad range of social science disciplines in order to reduce the potential harm of their creations and to better serve society as a whole.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 16:08 IST

Despite habitat protection, Northern Spotted Owl population is declining

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): A recent study found that the Northern Spotted Owl population in Washington's Mount Rainier National Park has declined sharply in the past two decades despite the long-term preservation of habitat within the park.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 14:51 IST

Here's the reason for sharks' bright green hue in ocean depths

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): In the depths of the sea, certain shark species transform the ocean's blue light into a bright green color that only other their kind can see. Researchers have now identified what's responsible for the sharks' bright green hue.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:16 IST

A new experiment can help police catch criminals: Study

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): A new test could help police to determine when criminals or witnesses are lying about their knowledge of a person's identity.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:34 IST

Human activity probably affects giraffes' social networks

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): Researchers examined two adjacent giraffe populations in Kenya to determine whether human activities and high predation affect their social networks.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 21:35 IST

Not so easy for mainstream brands to go green: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Researchers have found that when mainstream brands advertise that their product is environmentally friendly or 'green', consumers may actually evaluate the claim and switch to a more niche green brand.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 20:06 IST

Children notice what adult miss: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Although adults can beat children at most cognitive tasks, new research showed that children have more sharp and focused minds as compared to them.

Read More
iocl