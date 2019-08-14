Representative image
Representative image

Fluorescent glow may reveal hidden life in the cosmos: Study

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 21:02 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): Astronomers uncovered a new way of searching for life in the cosmos through harsh ultraviolet radiation flares from red suns that once helped to destroy surface life on planets.
"This is a completely novel way to search for life in the universe. Just imagine an alien world glowing softly in a powerful telescope," said lead author Jack O'Malley-James, a researcher at Cornell's Carl Sagan Institute.
"On Earth, there is some undersea coral that use biofluorescence to render the sun's harmful ultraviolet radiation into harmless visible wavelengths, creating a beautiful radiance. Maybe such life forms can exist on other worlds too, leaving us a telltale sign to spot them," said co-author Lisa Kaltenegger, associate professor of astronomy and director of the Carl Sagan Institute.
Astronomers generally agree that a large fraction of exoplanets beyond our solar system resides in the habitable zone of M-type stars, the most plentiful kinds of stars in the universe.
M-type stars frequently flare, and when those ultraviolet flares strike their planets, biofluorescence could paint these worlds in beautiful colours. The next generation of Earth - or space-based telescopes can detect the glowing exoplanets if they exist in the cosmos.
Ultraviolet rays can get absorbed into longer, safer wavelengths through a process called "photoprotective biofluorescence," and that mechanism leaves a specific sign for which astronomers can search.
"Such biofluorescence could expose hidden biospheres on new worlds through their temporary glow when a flare from a star hits the planet," said Kaltenegger.
The astronomers used emission characteristics of common coral fluorescent pigments from Earth to create model spectra and colours for planets orbiting active M stars to mimic the strength of the signal and whether it could be detected for life.
In 2016, astronomers found a rocky exoplanet named Proxima b -- a potentially habitable world orbiting the active M star Proxima Centauri, Earth's closest star beyond the sun, that might qualify as a target. Proxima b is also one of the most optimal far-future travel destinations.
"These biotic kinds of exoplanets are very good targets in our search for exoplanets, and these luminescent wonders are among our best bets for finding life on exoplanets," O'Malley-James said.
Large, land-based telescopes that are being developed now for 10 to 20 years into the future may be able to spot this glow.
"It is a great target for the next generation of big telescopes, which can catch enough light from small planets to analyze it for signs of life, like the Extremely Large Telescope in Chile," Kaltenegger said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 21:52 IST

Researchers discover fossil of monster penguin in New Zealand

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): Researchers have found a new species of giant penguin, which is about 1.6 metres tall, from fossils in Waipara, North Canterbury.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 21:17 IST

Abnormal blood pressure in mid and late life can increase...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): A recent study suggests that abnormal blood pressure in midlife persisting into late life increases the likelihood of developing dementia.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 19:08 IST

Here's why sunscreen is harmful to seawater

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): Researchers studied how sunscreens release different compounds, such as trace metals and inorganic nutrients into Mediterranean seawater, with unknown effects on marine ecology.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 10:03 IST

Google remembers Vikram Sarabhai on birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Google on Monday dedicated a doodle to mark the 100th birth anniversary of Indian scientist Vikram Sarabhai.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 22:22 IST

Researchers design new materials to enhance natural gas storage,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): Scientists have designed plastic-based materials that can effectively store natural gas. The materials can not only make large-scale, cost-effective, and safe natural gas storage possible, but further hold a strong promise for combating global warming, suggests a s

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 21:47 IST

Fear of predators leaves long-lasting changes in wild animals: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): A new study conducted by researchers of Western University demonstrates that the fear of predator can leave long-lasting traces of fearful behaviour comparing its effect with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 19:34 IST

Green turtles eat plastic that looks like their food: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): Green turtles are more likely to swallow plastic that resembles their natural diet of seagrass, suggest researchers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 19:20 IST

Research on bacteria adds to understanding of their social life

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): According to a study, strains of the bacterium Vibrio cholerae transform themselves from small, comma-shaped cells to long filaments in nutrient-poor environments to aid short-term survival.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 19:16 IST

Water pollution may be keeping silver carp out of Great Lakes

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): A new study suggests that Chicago's water pollution may be a contributing factor for the lack of upstream movement in silver carp fish.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 19:02 IST

A revolutionary new way for bending metals found

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): A surprising discovery by researchers has upended previous notions about metal deformation, which could also help in creating a stronger, more durable material.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 17:56 IST

Enhancement in AI is need of an hour: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): A pair of researchers concluded in an analysis that Artificial Intelligence engineers should enlist ideas from a broad range of social science disciplines in order to reduce the potential harm of their creations and to better serve society as a whole.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 16:08 IST

Despite habitat protection, Northern Spotted Owl population is declining

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): A recent study found that the Northern Spotted Owl population in Washington's Mount Rainier National Park has declined sharply in the past two decades despite the long-term preservation of habitat within the park.

Read More
iocl