Fragrance from partner's shirt may lower down stress in women

ANI | Updated: Nov 17, 2019 22:52 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 17 (ANI): That fragrance you smell on your man's clothes can help in lowering down your stress levels, suggests a study.
The study published in the 'Journal of Personality and Social Psychology' has found that women feel calmer after being exposed to their male partner's scent. Conversely, being exposed to a stranger's scent had the opposite effect and raised the level of the stress hormone -- cortisol.
"Many people wear their partner's shirt or sleep on their partner's side of the bed when their partner is away, but may not realise why they engage in these behaviours," said Marlise Hofer, the study's lead author and a graduate student in the UBC Department of Psychology.
"Our findings suggest that a partner's scent alone, even without their physical presence, can be a powerful tool to help reduce stress," added Hofer.
For the study, the researchers recruited 96 opposite-sex couples. Men were given a clean T-shirt to wear for 24 hours and were told to refrain from using deodorant and scented body products, smoking and eating certain foods that could affect their scent.
The T-shirts were then frozen to preserve the scent.
The women were randomly assigned to smell a T-shirt that was either unworn or had been worn by their partner or a stranger. They were not told, which one they had been given.
The women underwent a stress test that involved a mock job interview and a mental math task, and also answered questions about their stress levels and provided saliva samples used to measure their cortisol levels.
The researchers asked women to act as the "smellers" because they tend to have a better sense of smell than men. They found that women who had smelled their partner's shirt felt less stressed both before and after the stress test.
Those who both smelled their partner's shirt and also correctly identified the scent also had lower levels of cortisol, suggesting that the stress-reducing benefits of a partner's scent are strong when women know what they're smelling.
However, the women who had smelled a stranger's scent had higher cortisol levels throughout the stress test.
The authors speculated that evolutionary factors could influence why the stranger's scent affected cortisol levels.
"From a young age, humans fear strangers, especially strange males. So, it is possible that a strange male scent triggers the 'fight or flight' response that leads to elevated cortisol. This could happen without us being fully aware of it," said Hofer.
Frances Chen, the study's senior author and assistant professor in the UBC Department of Psychology, said the findings could have practical implications to help people cope with stressful situations when they're away from loved ones.
"With globalisation, people are increasingly travelling for work and moving to new cities. Our research suggests that something as simple as taking an article of clothing that was worn by your loved one could help lower stress levels when you're far from home," said Chen. (ANI)

