Here's how arousal impacts physiological synchrony in relationships

ANI | Updated: Jun 20, 2019 21:59 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 20 (ANI): As part of a recent study, a team of researchers examined how arousal impacts physiological synchrony in relationships.
The study found that Physiological synchrony has been found in a variety of relationships and environments, from married couples arguing to military units and sports teams coordinating their behaviours. Understanding whether and how shared arousal brings people together may help researchers hone the development of programs targeting team leadership and social cohesion in work environments.
"Understanding whether and how shared arousal brings people together may help us hone the development of programs targeting team leadership and social cohesion in work environments. I am particularly interested in the role of physiological synchrony in fostering friendship interest across ethnic and racial divides," said Chad Danyluck, lead researcher of the study.
Consistent with prior work, this study observed physiological synchrony in both branches of the autonomic nervous system and across cooperative and competitive social contexts. The authors general interest in physiological synchrony is in how synchrony during social interactions relates to social processes that ultimately lead to friendship.
The study found that different social contexts caused different levels of physiological arousal, meaning that the branches of the autonomic nervous system became either more or less reactive in response to the experimental task.
However, in every condition, strangers quickly went "in sync" and did so in each branch of the autonomic nervous system whether they were high or low in arousal. Whether the social or physiological context of synchrony contributed to social outcomes, however, depended on which branch of the autonomic nervous system displayed synchrony.
The findings show that sharing similar amounts of sympathetic arousal was sufficient to increase perceptions of similarity--a precursor to friendship--regardless of social context and no matter the arousal levels partners shared.
One possible explanation for this finding is that patterns of sympathetic arousal may correlate with observable body movements (and by extension a lack of arousal may correlate with a lack of body movement) that might predict perceived similarity if shared among partners.
By comparison, people for whom parasympathetic synchrony and parasympathetic reactivity was high generally reported more friendship interest when the social context permitted conversation than when it did not.
In other words, when parasympathetic activity increased during a social interaction, parasympathetic synchrony only mattered for the development of friendship between strangers, who could converse. (ANI)

