Representative image
Representative image

Here's how mammals' brains distinguish odours

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 20:40 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 20 (ANI): Researchers found that approximately six types of mammals from mice to cats distinguish odours in almost the same way by using circuitry in the brain.
"The study yields insights into organisational principles underpinning brain circuitry for olfaction in mammals that may be applied to other parts of the brain and other species," said Charles Stevens, co-author of the research published in the journal of Current Biology.
In brief, the study revealed that the size of each of the three components of the neural network for olfaction scales about the same for each species, starting with receptors in the nose that transmit signals to a cluster of neurons in the front of the brain called the olfactory bulb which, in turn, relayed the signals to a "higher functioning" region for odor identification called the piriform cortex.
"These three stages scale with each other, with the relationship of the number of neurons in each stage the same across species. So, if you told me the number of neurons in the nose, I could predict the number in the piriform cortex or the bulb," said Shyam Srinivasan, the paper's co-author.
The new study revealed that the average number of synapses connecting each functional unit of the olfactory bulb (a glomerulus) to neurons in the piriform cortex is invariant across species.
"It was remarkable to see how these were conserved," said Stevens.
Specifically, identification of individual odors is linked to the strength and combination of firing neurons in the circuit that can be likened to music from a piano whose notes spring from the depression of multiple keys to create chords or the arrangement of letters that form the words on this page.
"The discrimination of odors is based on the firing rate, the electric pulse that travels down the neuron's axon. One odor, say for coffee, may elicit a slow response in a neuron while the same neuron may respond to chocolate at a faster rate," said Srinivasan.
This code used for olfaction is different than other parts of the brain.
"We showed that the connectivity parameters and the relationship between different stages of the olfactory circuit are conserved across mammals, suggesting that evolution has used the same design for the circuit across species, but just changed the size to fit the animals' environmental niche," said Stevens. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 20:57 IST

Researchers develop eco-friendly process to remove pollutants from water

Washington D.C. [USA], July 20 (ANI): Researchers developed a wastewater treatment process that uses a common agricultural byproduct to effectively remove pollutants and environmental hormones, known as endocrine disruptors.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 23:16 IST

Cigarette butts hamper plant growth: study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 19 (ANI): A new research has discovered that cigarette butts, the most common form of litter on the planet, is perhaps responsible for significantly reducing plant growth.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 20:24 IST

Changes in Stone tools used by Mesolithic hunter-gatherers...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): The gradual change in stone tools during ancient times may show how Mesolithic hunter-gatherers responded to changing climate

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:34 IST

Researchers develop device for sustainably using geothermal energy

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): A team of researchers has developed a stable battery cell that can directly convert heat into electricity, providing a way to use geothermal energy in a sustainable way.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:55 IST

Red wine compound may help astronauts stay strong: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): A compound made with red wine called resveratrol could help Mars explorer stay strong, suggests a Harvard study.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 20:04 IST

Researchers suggest tips to use recycled plastic

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): As part of a recent study, researchers found that there are various things that can be done to reuse plastics after the material has served its original purpose.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:00 IST

Intensive beekeeping not responsible for common bee diseases: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): A recent study has suggested that intensive beekeeping does not raise the risk of diseases that harm or kill the insects.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 18:56 IST

Breastfeeding practice by earliest ancestors explained

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): While the present-day doctors and pediatricians promote the idea of breastfeeding a newborn for better health benefits, recent findings suggest that it was a prevalent practice during ancient times.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 21:47 IST

Conifers species on road to extinction because of climate change: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): Climate change is expected to put many conifer species native to small islands around the world on the road to extinction by 2070, recent findings suggest.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 21:24 IST

Blood samples from the zoo may help predict diseases in humans: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): According to recent findings observed by a team of researchers, blood samples from the zoo help predict diseases in humans.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 23:08 IST

New species of lizard found in stomach of microraptor, named...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): A team of researchers has discovered a new specimen of a microraptor -- volant dromaeosaurid Microraptor zhaoianus -- with the remains of a nearly complete lizard preserved in its stomach. The researchers have named the lizard after Lord Indra.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 22:38 IST

500 species of fish change sex in adulthood: Researchers

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): Five hundred species of fish change sex in adulthood, often in response to environmental cues, researchers have found.

Read More
iocl