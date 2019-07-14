Representative image
Representative image

Here's how mosquito immune system fights off malaria parasite

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 22:29 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): A new study revealed the way mosquito immune systems fight malaria parasites, which may lay the groundwork for future research to combat the transmission of malaria.
The study published in the journal of Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences showed how the mosquito immune system combats malaria parasites at multiple stages of development.
Roughly 219 million cases of malaria, a disease transmitted to humans by the bite of infected mosquitoes, occurred worldwide in 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Most cases are concentrated in tropical and subtropical climates such as sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. The disease resulted in 435,000 deaths in 2017, according to the CDC.
Mosquitoes are required to transmit malaria, acquiring malaria parasites by biting an infected person, then transmitting the disease weeks later after the parasite has completed development in the mosquito. The new study focused on how the mosquito immune system responds to the parasite.
"Mosquitoes are generally pretty good at killing off the parasite. We wanted to figure out the mechanisms and pathways that make that happen," said Ryan Smith, the lead author of the study.
The researchers treated mosquitoes with a chemical that depleted their immune cells, which are needed to defend the mosquito against pathogens. The experiments showed that malaria parasites survived at greater rates in mosquitoes when the immune cells were depleted. The research also illuminated how these immune cells promoted different "waves" of the mosquito immune response targeting distinct stages of malaria parasites in the mosquito host.
Smith said the findings increase the understanding of a complement-like pathway that is involved in the initial recognition and killing of parasites, similar to that found in mammals.
The work also implicates phenoloxidases, an insect-specific immune response, in causing a secondary immune response directed at later stages of the malaria parasite, he said.
Understanding these immune responses could lead to opportunities to eliminate malaria parasites in the mosquito, thus reducing the transmission of malaria. For instance, Smith said scientists could use genetic approaches to make mosquitoes resistant to malaria parasites. Introducing mosquitoes with enhanced immunity in endemic areas of malaria could significantly reduce human malaria cases.
"There are more steps required to validate that kind of approach, but we think this study lays a foundation for those future experiments," Smith said. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 23:08 IST

New species of lizard found in stomach of microraptor, named...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): A team of researchers has discovered a new specimen of a microraptor -- volant dromaeosaurid Microraptor zhaoianus -- with the remains of a nearly complete lizard preserved in its stomach. The researchers have named the lizard after Lord Indra.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 22:38 IST

500 species of fish change sex in adulthood: Researchers

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): Five hundred species of fish change sex in adulthood, often in response to environmental cues, researchers have found.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 21:32 IST

Gadget's blue light increases consumption of sweets in rats at night

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): A new study revealed that just one hour of exposure to blue light (the kind of light produced by the screens of our many devices) at night raises blood sugar levels and increases sugar consumption in male rats.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:36 IST

Starfish-like animal can coordinate movement without brain's help: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): A computer model shows that a starfish-like animal can coordinate rhythmic motion based on body structure without their brain instructing them to do so. This provides insights useful for physiology and robotics, claim researchers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 19:46 IST

Vegetation can help cool potentially deadly urban heat islands: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): Planting more vegetation, using reflective materials on hard surfaces and installing green roofs on buildings can help cool potentially deadly urban heat islands, recent study suggests.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 18:30 IST

Awareness of product transformation boosts recycling: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): When consumers are reminded of the products that their recyclables can be turned into, they are more likely to recycle.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 20:33 IST

Insects feel persistent pain after injury: study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): A new study provides compelling evidence to suggest that insects also experience chronic pain, which persists long after the healing of an initial injury.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 20:31 IST

Scientist find bird foot with extremely long toe

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): Researchers have discovered a bird foot from 99 million years ago that had a hyper-elongated third toe.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 20:20 IST

Study suggests new virus found may have coevolved with human lineage

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): In 2014, a virus called crAssphage that infects bacteria was discovered as part of the body's intestinal environment. Now, a recent study investigated its origin and evolution, which may have coevolved with human lineage.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 18:01 IST

Switching to renewable energy can drive up energy poverty: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): Switching to renewable energy sources from fossil fuels can help reduce carbon emissions but at the expense of increased energy inequality, claims a study.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 14:22 IST

Coral reefs shifting away from equator, researchers point out

Washington DC [USA], July 10 (ANI): The number of young corals on tropical reefs has declined by 85 per cent - and doubled on subtropical reefs - during the last four decades.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 22:26 IST

Researchers recommend keeping Cheetahs in zoological gardens to...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): In a recent study pertaining to the decreasing amount of Cheetahs all around the world, researchers have found that the age of mothers' at the first pregnancy is the decisive factor which comes in way of their reproduction. In order to tackle that, researchers reco

Read More
iocl