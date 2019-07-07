According to the most recent IPCC report, an additional one billion hectares of forest will be required to limit global warming to 1.5 degree Celsius by 2050.
Here's how planting more trees can help deal with climate change

ANI | Updated: Jul 06, 2019 23:49 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 6 (ANI): While it is a known fact that planting more trees can play a significant role in controlling the pace of climate change, scientists have a more elaborate explanation to how that is possible.
According to recent findings, the earth could support enough additional trees to cut carbon levels in the atmosphere by nearly 25 per cent, levels not seen for almost a century.
"We all knew restoring forests could play a part in tackling climate change, but we had no scientific understanding of what impact this could make," said study co-author Thomas Crowther.
According to the team of researchers, the study shows clearly that forest restoration is the best climate change solution available today because trees capture and remove carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere, widespread reforestation has been considered one of the most effective weapons against climate change.
Findings of the study were published in the Journal of Science.
According to the most recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report, an additional 1 billion hectares of forest will be required to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2050.
However, it remains unclear if these restoration goals are achievable because researchers do not know how much tree cover might be possible under current or future climate conditions.
Here, to explore this, a team of researchers leveraged a unique global dataset of forest observations spanning nearly 80,000 forests, combined with the mapping software of Google Earth Engine, which they used to generate a predictive model to map potential tree cover worldwide under current conditions.
Excluding existing trees, agricultural and urban areas, they suggest Earth's ecosystems could support an additional 0.9 billion hectares of tree cover, which, once matured, could sequester more than 200 Gigatons of carbon, or two-thirds of man-made carbon emissions. (ANI)

