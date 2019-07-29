Normally, the spines are localised to specific areas on the Pufferfish. Fraser said that this localisation of the spines is to enhance protection.
Normally, the spines are localised to specific areas on the Pufferfish. Fraser said that this localisation of the spines is to enhance protection.

Here's how pufferfish got its wacky spines

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 00:04 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29 (ANI): Pufferfishes are known for their peculiar and extreme skin structure, but how they came to possess the spikes on the body known as spines remained a mystery. Recently researchers identified the genes responsible for the evolution and development of pufferfish spines.
"Pufferfishes are some of the strangest fish in the ocean, particularly because they have a reduced skeleton, beak-like dentition and they form spines instead of scales not everywhere, but just in certain patches around the body," said the corresponding author Gareth Fraser in the study published in the journal of 'iScience.'
Fraser and his team followed the development of pufferfish spines in embryos. While they had initially hypothesised that the spines formed from scales that the pufferfish lost its scale component but retained the spine they found that the spines are developmentally unique from scales.
"It just blows me away that regardless of how evolutionarily different skin structures in animals are, they still use the same collection of genes during development," said Fraser.
The researchers then decided to look at what would happen if they manipulated those genes. Using CRISPR-Cas9 and other genetic techniques, the researchers blocked particular genes that are classic markers of skin appendage development. Doing so allowed them to reduce the number of spines on Pufferfish, as well as loosen the restriction on where the spines appear on the Pufferfish.
Normally, the spines are localised to specific areas on the Pufferfish. Fraser said that this localisation of the spines is to enhance protection.
"When a pufferfish inflates by ingesting water or in some cases air, their skin becomes stretched, especially around the abdomen and is more susceptible to damage, such as being torn. Spines reinforce the puffed-up abdomen. In extreme cases, some Pufferfish have lost all other spines on their body and retain only the abdominal spines," he said.
The reason for the diversity in spine coverage is likely ecological, Fraser said.
"What really drives these changes, in terms of loss or gain of spines, is multifactorial, but the shifts in spine coverage and morphology may allow pufferfish to take advantage of new ecological niches that are available to them. As the climate changes and environments become different, pufferfish may use these evolving traits to tolerate and adapt to change," he concluded. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 23:51 IST

Study highlights noticing one driving hazard leads to other...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): People who notice one traffic hazard are less likely to notice other hazards, says a recent study. The finding applies both on the driver training and the development of automated vehicle safety.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 23:45 IST

Impose fees on producers to reduce greenhouse gas: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): Research recommends that imposing fees on energy producers that emit greenhouse gas can improve the health and financial well-being of the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 23:36 IST

Researchers develop wearable device that will deliver opioid...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): Researchers are developing a device that will detect opioid overdose and automatically deliver naloxone, a drug known to reverse deadly effects.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 22:02 IST

Here's the science behind giving up

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): A new study on the science behind giving up could lead to helping people find motivation when they are depressed and conversely decrease motivation for drugs.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:11 IST

HIV virus spreads through direct cell-to-cell contact

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): Scientists have explored, how HIV spreads in three-dimensional tissue-like environments. The spread of pathogens like the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is often studied in a test tube, that is in two-dimensional cell cultures, even though it hardly reflects t

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 23:05 IST

Surrounding trees keep tree stumps alive!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): A recent study has found how surrounding trees keep tree stumps alive, suggesting a shift from the perception of trees as individuals towards understanding forest ecosystems as 'superorganisms.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 18:33 IST

Gut bacteria found in mice could help humans with obesity issues

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): A specific class of bacteria called Clostridia found in the gut of mice prevents them from becoming obese, researchers claim these may similarly control weight in humans.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 23:41 IST

New space discovery reveals how planets form

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): Researchers have discovered a planet approximately 45 million years old, orbiting one of its brightest young stars. The star and its planet could provide valuable information on how planetary bodies form.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 16:17 IST

Scientists find clues on how soils may respond to climate change

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25, (ANI): According to an international team of scientists, rock core samples from a period of warming millions of years ago indicate soils contributed to a rapid rise in atmospheric greenhouse gas and suggest modern climate models may overestimate Earth's ability to mitig

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 22:03 IST

Scientists develop artificial throat that could someday aid mute...

Washington D.C. (USA), July 24 (ANI): Researchers have developed a wearable artificial throat that when attached to the neck like a temporary tattoo can transform throat movements into sounds.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 21:50 IST

New technique could help engineer filter for polluted water,...

Washington D.C. (USA), July 24 (ANI): The technique that turns proteins into never-ending patterns that look like flowers, trees or snowflakes, could be utilised to engineer a filter for tainted water and human tissues.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 23:09 IST

New species of flying squirrel found

Washington D.C. [USA], July 20 (ANI): Third species of the most mysterious and rarest amongst all flying squirrels has been discovered in Yunnan Province of China.

Read More
iocl