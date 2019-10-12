Plant virus infection is responsible for global economic losses estimated at $30 billion.
Here's how we can look at world's deadliest crop killers

ANI | Updated: Oct 12, 2019 18:44 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 12 (ANI): With the help of recent advances, we can now take a magnified look at the world's deadliest crop killers for the first time.
The Luteoviridae are pathogenic plant viruses responsible for major crop losses worldwide. Transmitted by aphids, the viruses infect a wide range of food crops including cereals, legumes, cucurbits, sugar beet, sugarcane, and potato.
Until now researchers were unable to generate the quantities of these viruses needed to study their structures in high resolution.
Now a team of researchers has used recent advances in plant expression technology to generate sufficient quantities of the pathogen to allow more detailed scrutiny with state of the art microscopy techniques.
The method involves infiltrating a type of tobacco plant with the genes necessary to create virus-like particles (VLPs), reported the study published in the journal 'Structure'.
From the inserted genetic information, the VLPs self-assemble inside the plant host. This technique avoids the need to handle the infectious virus.
Using the VLPs extracted from the plants the team from the John Innes Centre and the Astbury Biostructure Laboratory at the University of Leeds could observe the viral structures to high resolution by cryo-electron microscopy.
This provided, for the first time, a molecular-level insight into how the luteovirid capsid forms and suggests how it is transmitted by aphids. The method may help unlock the secrets of other viruses, say the team involved in the study.
"This development provides a platform for the development of diagnostic tools for this important family of plant viruses that cause enormous loses worldwide," said Prof George Lomonossoff of the John Innes Centre.
"The combination of plant expression technology and structural biology is hugely exciting, and we can use it to understand the structures of many other types of virus," added Prof Neil Ranson from the University of Leeds.
The Luteoviridae attacks the plant vasculature which causes severe stunting leading to crop loss. (ANI)

