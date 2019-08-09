Representative image
Representative image

Here's the reason for sharks' bright green hue in ocean depths

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 14:51 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): In the depths of the sea, certain shark species transform the ocean's blue light into a bright green color that only other their kind can see. Researchers have now identified what's responsible for the sharks' bright green hue.
"Studying biofluorescence in the ocean is like a constantly evolving mystery novel, with new clues being provided as we move the research forward. After we first reported that swell sharks were biofluorescent, my collaborators and I decided to dive deeper into this topic. We wanted to learn more about what their biofluorescence might mean to them," said, co-corresponding author of the study, David Gruber a marine biologist at The City University of New York.
Researchers focused on two species of sharks -- the swell shark and the chain catshark. They noticed that the sharks' skin had two tones light and dark and extracted chemicals from the two skin types. What they found was a type of fluorescent molecule that was only present in the light skin.
"The exciting part of this study is the description of an entirely new form of marine biofluorescence from sharks one that is based on brominated tryptophan-kynurenine small-molecule metabolites," Gruber said in the study published in the journal of iScience.
These types of small-molecule metabolites are known to be fluorescent and activate pathways similar to those that, in other vertebrates, play a role in the central nervous system and immune system.
But in the sharks, the novel small-molecule fluorescent variants account for the biophysical and spectral properties of their lighter skin. This mechanism is different from animals in the upper ocean, such as jellyfish and corals, that commonly use green fluorescent proteins as mechanisms to transform blue light into other colors.
"It's a completely different system for them to see each other that other animals cannot necessarily tap into. They have a completely different view of the world that they're in because of these biofluorescent properties that their skin exhibits and that their eyes can detect. Imagine if I were bright green, but only you could see me as being bright green, but others could not," said, one of the researchers of the study, Jason Crawford.
The molecules also serve multiple other purposes, including helping the sharks identify each other in the ocean and potentially provide protection against microbial infections.
"It is also interesting that these biofluorescent molecules display antimicrobial properties. These catsharks live on the ocean bottom, yet we don't see any biofouling or growth, so this could help explain yet another amazing feature of shark skin. This study opens new questions related to the potential function of biofluorescence in central nervous system signaling, resilience to microbial infections, and photoprotection," Gruber said.
While the study focused on two biofluorescent shark species, Gruber and Crawford hope to more broadly explore the bioluminescent and biofluorescent properties of marine animals, which can ultimately lead to the development of new imaging techniques. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 16:08 IST

Despite habitat protection, Northern Spotted Owl population is declining

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): A recent study found that the Northern Spotted Owl population in Washington's Mount Rainier National Park has declined sharply in the past two decades despite the long-term preservation of habitat within the park.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:16 IST

A new experiment can help police catch criminals: Study

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): A new test could help police to determine when criminals or witnesses are lying about their knowledge of a person's identity.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:34 IST

Human activity probably affects giraffes' social networks

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): Researchers examined two adjacent giraffe populations in Kenya to determine whether human activities and high predation affect their social networks.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 21:35 IST

Not so easy for mainstream brands to go green: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Researchers have found that when mainstream brands advertise that their product is environmentally friendly or 'green', consumers may actually evaluate the claim and switch to a more niche green brand.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 20:06 IST

Children notice what adult miss: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Although adults can beat children at most cognitive tasks, new research showed that children have more sharp and focused minds as compared to them.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 22:10 IST

Now solve your own problems using Virtual Reality

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): People usually seek a friend's advice whenever in doubt. But how about solving your problems on your own?

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 19:04 IST

Self-sterilising polymer proves potent against drug-resistant pathogens

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): A recent study has found that an elastic polymer possesses broad-spectrum antimicrobial properties, allowing it to kill a range of viruses and drug-resistant bacteria in just minutes including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 17:07 IST

Seabirds threatened by hazardous chemicals in plastics: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): An international collaboration led by scientists at Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology (TUAT), Japan, has found that hazardous chemicals were detected in plastics eaten by seabirds, ultimately affecting their existence.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 14:50 IST

Eleven new species of rain frogs discovered in tropical Andes

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): Eleven new rain frog species have been discovered in the tropical Andes making it the largest number of frog species described in a single article from the western hemisphere in over a decade.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 12:48 IST

Sustainability is the key to save water

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Like many other places, villages around Thar Desert have also been pushed to extreme conditions due to lack of water and soaring temperatures.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:41 IST

Scientists identify way to increase sustainability of manufactured soils

Washington D.C. [USA], August 3 (ANI): A combination of waste materials supplemented with a product of biomass could help in the search for high-quality soils, suggests a new study.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 14:06 IST

Elephant extinction may raise carbon dioxide levels in atmosphere: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): Forest elephants engineer the ecosystem of the entire central African forest, but their catastrophic decline toward extinction has catastrophic implications for carbon policy.

Read More
iocl