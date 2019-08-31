Representative image
Representative image

High CO2 levels can destabilise marine layer clouds: Study

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:41 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): A study shows that marine stratus clouds could disappear if atmospheric CO2 levels climb high enough, raising global temperatures.
This event -- which could raise surface temperatures by about 8 Kelvin (14 degrees Fahrenheit) globally -- may occur at CO2 concentrations above 1,200 parts per million (ppm), according to the study, which will be published in the journal, 'Nature Geoscience'.
For reference, the current concentration is around 410 ppm and rising. If the world continues burning fossil fuels at the current rate, Earth's CO2 level could rise above 1,200 ppm in the next century.
"I think and hope that technological changes will slow carbon emissions so that we do not actually reach such high CO2 concentrations. But our results show that there are dangerous climate change thresholds that we had been unaware of," said Caltech's Tapio Schneider, Theodore Y. Wu Professor of Environmental Science and Engineering and senior research scientist at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
The study could help solve a longstanding mystery in paleoclimatology. Geological records indicate that during the Eocene (around 50 million years ago), the Arctic was frost-free and home to crocodiles.
However, according to existing climate models, CO2 levels would need to rise above 4,000 ppm to heat the planet enough for the Arctic to be that warm. This is more than twice as high as the likely CO2 concentration during this time period.
A warming spike caused by the loss of stratus cloud decks could explain the appearance of the Eocene's hothouse climate.
Stratus cloud decks cover about 20 per cent of subtropical oceans and are prevalent in the eastern portions of those oceans -- for example, off the coasts of California or Peru.
The clouds cool and shade the earth as they reflect the sunlight that hits them back into space. That makes them important for regulating Earth's surface temperature.
The problem is that the turbulent air motions that sustain these clouds are too small to be resolvable in global climate models.
To circumvent the inability to resolve the clouds at a global scale, Schneider and his co-authors, Colleen Kaul and Kyle Pressel of the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, created a small-scale model of a representative atmospheric section above a subtropical ocean, simulating the clouds and their turbulent motions over this ocean patch on supercomputers.
They observed instability of the cloud decks followed by a spike in warming when CO2 levels exceeded 1,200 ppm. The researchers also found that once the cloud decks vanished, they did not reappear until CO2 levels dropped to levels substantially below where the instability first occurred. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:44 IST

Study says teenagers drink a bathtub of sugary drinks a year

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): Teenagers, aged between 11 and 18, drink almost a bathtub full of sugary drinks on average a year, claim researchers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 21:41 IST

Palm oil farming not good for environment: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): Palm oil has become part of our daily lives, but a recent study serves as a reminder that intensive farming of this crop has a major impact on the environment.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 20:44 IST

Wearable cameras can improve life quality of heart patients: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): While wearing cameras on your body might sound like a bizarre idea, but a study says that for heart failure patients, these can aid in bettering their lives.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:42 IST

Many toxins used during manufacturing, transportation remain in...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): Thousands of chemicals are used in clothes during the process of manufacturing, packing and transporting and many of these remain present even in the clothes that are available for purchase, researchers have found.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:16 IST

Study finds a new way to measure how water moves

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): Researchers discovered a new method to measure water flow that can help scientists to accurately and cheaply determine how fast water, contaminants, nutrients and other liquids move through the soil -- and where they go.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 18:27 IST

Plant species important for promoting biodiversity in grasslands: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): Temperate grasslands are the most endangered but least protected ecosystems on the Earth. Researchers found that milkweeds and other plants that have seeds carried by the wind are an important source for enriching the diversity of plants in these valuable ecosystem

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 17:52 IST

Researcher finds extreme mangrove on Great Barrier Reef

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): Researchers discovered "extreme corals" in mangrove lagoons around Australia's Great Barrier Reef, which is yielding important information about how corals deal with environmental stress.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 21:47 IST

Pollution in cities damaging ecosystems: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): High levels of pollution found in many of the world's major cities are having a negative impact on plants and insects, claim researchers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 18:48 IST

Scientists devise better way to harness power of solar panels

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): Researchers at the University of Waterloo have developed a way to better harness the volume of energy collected by solar panels.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 22:11 IST

Lack of basic knowledge can make reading comprehension difficult: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 26 (ANI): Researchers have found that students who don't have a basic idea about a particular topic may encounter difficulty in understanding while reading.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 19:48 IST

Hurricanes drive evolution of more aggressive spiders: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 26 (ANI): Extreme weather events such as tropical cyclones may have an evolutionary impact on spider's population, claims researchers who have studied their behaviour.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 18:59 IST

Pollen and spores could be used to remove pollutants from water

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 26 (ANI): With a simple treatment pollens and spores can be converted into tiny sponge-like particles that can grab on to pollutants and remove them from water, suggests a study.

Read More
iocl