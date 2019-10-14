Representative image
Representative image

Home designs speak about one's personality: Study

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:41 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 13 (ANI): Corners of your home give insight into your personality along with highlighting some emotional experience, says study.
The study published in the journal 'Personality and Social Psychology Review' highlights that being in a certain location dramatically constrains or facilitates certain emotional experience, our sense of connection with others, and our productivity and performance.
"There is no such thing as neutral, empty space-wherever you are, you are in a particular place that has psychological meaning," says Benjamin Meagher, a social psychologist at Hope College.
"It's time for psychologists to move outside the head of the individual to consider the broader context in which psychological activity takes place," he added.
Much of social and personality psychology research, and psychology in general looks at how we feel and think in our minds, as well as how we react to specific situations, but this study suggests that we are often ignoring our physical environment.
Take the example of couples in their homes. One pair are film buffs, they've focused their resources to a comfy couch and a large screen. Another pair, into food, has focused much of their resources on a kitchen that allows them to cook unique meals.
The changes the couple make to their homes reflect their personalities, but it will also reinforce those aspects of their personalities.
If people in the partnership have different interests, trying to share the same space may cause conflict. Sometimes couples might even create their own spaces in such a situation.
How people shape their spaces can also impact the psychological well-being beyond the individual.
Earlier research on college dormitories, hospitals, and nursing homes showed that certain designs such as suite vs. apartment layouts, influence how often people interact, and how much they feel like they belong in that community.
This study can help architects, city planners, interior designers, and other specialists in applied fields design places that can promote healthier behaviour and more positive experiences among occupants. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:33 IST

Phone locking method reveals age: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 13 (ANI): The methods you use to lock your phone can reveal your age, claims a study.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:06 IST

Study predicts what people admire about superheroes

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 13 (ANI): A peculiar study has found that people happen to admire those superheroes who possess a strong sense of morality.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 22:28 IST

Students feel professors must stop internet usage in classroom!

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 13 (ANI): Other than teaching, professors must also take care of the fact that their students don't surf the web in class, believe students, says a recent study.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 22:41 IST

Here's the reason for anxiety disorders

Washington DC [USA], Oct 12 (ANI): If you're the one suffering from panic attacks or anxiety disorders and wondering the reason behind it, the answer lies in the mitochondria, the powerhouse of the cell, say researchers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 18:44 IST

Here's how we can look at world's deadliest crop killers

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 12 (ANI): With the help of recent advances, we can now take a magnified look at the world's deadliest crop killers for the first time.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 04:32 IST

Saturn outshines Jupiter with discovery of 20 new moons!

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 9 (ANI): It's time to move over Jupiter and hail the new moon king - Saturn!

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 18:42 IST

Anticipating performance contributes to memory deficit

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Anticipating your own performance at work or school may hinder your pre-performance memory. Also, the presence of an audience may be an important contributory factor to the deficit, suggests a study.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 14:36 IST

Study reveals lasting impact of declining winter

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Decline in winters or frost days could have lasting impacts on ecosystems, water supplies, the economy, tourism, and human health, says a study.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 21:29 IST

Researchers find environment friendly way to develop batteries

Washington DC [USA], Sept 30 (ANI): Researchers have developed a new concept for an aluminium battery, which will give it twice the energy density as compared to previous versions, and with least environmental impact.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 22:37 IST

Washing clothes in machines releases microfibres that ultimately...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): Researchers have found that even delicate wash cycles in washing machines account for release of microfibre plastics from clothes that ultimately reach the oceans.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 21:10 IST

Sleep varies by age, geographical location, gender: Study

Washington DC [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): A new study has found that the duration and timing of sleep vary depending on age, gender and region where they live.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 21:07 IST

Dark coloured giraffes less friendly: Study

Washington DC [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): A study has found that giraffes with darker colour are not as socialising in nature as compared to those that are light coloured.

Read More
iocl