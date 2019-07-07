Representative image
Representative image

Honeybees responsible for decreasing population of bumblebees: study

ANI | Updated: Jul 06, 2019 19:50 IST

Washington D.C [USA], July 6 (ANI): There are several species that are staring at the risk of extinction. One such species is that of bumblebees that are on the verge of extinction because of diseases spread by domestic honeybees, reports a recent study.
"Several of the viruses associated with bumblebees' trouble are moving from managed bees in apiaries to nearby populations of wild bumblebees and we show this spillover is likely occurring through flowers that both kinds of bees share," said Samantha Alger, a scientist who led the new research published in the journal of PLOS ONE.
"Many wild pollinators are in trouble and this finding could help us protect bumblebees. This has implications for how we manage domestic bees and where we locate them," she said.
Around the globe, the importance of wild pollinators has been gaining attention as diseases and declines in managed honeybees threaten key crops. Less well understood is that many of the threats to honeybees (Apis mellifera) including land degradation, certain pesticides, and diseases also threaten native bees, such as the rusty-patched bumblebee, recently listed under the Endangered Species Act; it has declined by nearly 90 per cent but was once an excellent pollinator of cranberries, plums, apples, and other agricultural plants.
The research team explored 19 sites across Vermont. They discovered that two well-known RNA viruses found in honeybees - deformed wing virus and black queen cell virus - were higher in bumblebees collected less than 300 meters from commercial beehives.
The scientists also discovered that active infections of the deformed wing virus were higher near these commercial apiaries but no deformed wing virus was found in the bumblebees they collected where foraging honeybees and apiaries were absent.
Most impressive, the team detected viruses on 19 per cent of the flowers they sampled from sites near apiaries. "I thought this was going to be like looking for a needle in a haystack. What are the chances that you're going to pick a flower and find a bee virus on it? Finding this many was surprising," said Alger.
In contrast, the scientists didn't detect any bee viruses on flowers sampled more than one kilometre from commercial beehives.
Alger is deeply concerned about the long-distance transport of large numbers of honeybees for commercial pollination. "Big operators put hives on flatbed trucks and move them to California to pollinate almonds and then onto Texas for another crop," she said.
"This research suggests that we might want to keep apiaries outside of areas where there are vulnerable pollinator species, like the rusty-patched bumblebees, especially because we have so much more to learn about what these viruses are actually doing to bumblebees," Alger said.
Honeybees are an important part of modern agriculture, but "they're non-native. They're livestock animals. A huge misconception in the public is that honeybees serve as the iconic image for pollinator conservation. That's ridiculous. It's like making chickens the iconic image of bird conservation," Alger concluded. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 23:49 IST

Here's how planting more trees can help deal with climate change

Washington D.C. [USA], July 6 (ANI): While it is a known fact that planting more trees can play a significant role in controlling the pace of climate change, scientists have a more elaborate explanation to how that is possible.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 20:02 IST

Easy method to detect life-threatening foodborne infections found

Washington D.C. [USA], July 6 (ANI): Researchers have discovered a new, ultrasensitive, light-based method (chemiluminescence) for the direct detection of salmonella and listeria monocytogenes, responsible for life-threatening foodborne infections.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 19:39 IST

The earth is running out of sand: study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 6 (ANI): The importance of sand in the developing world cannot be neglected. We need it to build the houses we live in, make glasses we drink from and to create computers we work on, and yet it is being extracted faster than it can be replaced, say researchers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 19:31 IST

Birds three times larger than Ostrich existed in Taurida Cave,...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 6 (ANI): Researchers have discovered that early Europeans lived alongside some of the largest known birds ever, which could have been the source of meat for early humans.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 18:53 IST

Earth has ample space to plant trees, save climate: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): A recent study has suggested that the process of reforestation around the world would be the most effective method to combat climate change.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 18:19 IST

Plastic pollution threatens ocean animals: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): Every day our environment is being threatened by endless plastic pollution in the ocean, resulting to which hundreds of sharks and rays are found tangled in plastic waste, reported a study.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 17:02 IST

Scientists develop camera to see polarised light, study...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): Scientists at the Harvard John A. Paulson of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) have developed a compact and portable camera that can capture polarised light and help in the study of atmospheric chemistry, and detect camouflaged objects.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 23:07 IST

Astronomers working on technologies that may help battling...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): It might sound uncanny but astronomers are working to design technologies that could help in battling against breast and skin cancer. The science behind the technology is based on light!

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 19:12 IST

Play video game with friends using only your minds

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): A recent study updated the telepathic communication leading to a method that allows three people to work together to solve a problem using only their minds.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 19:11 IST

Music can help student score better in math, science, and English

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): Music has proved to be beneficial in many ways but now a recent study discovered a new benefit of it, according to which high school students who take music courses score significantly better on math, science and English exams than their non-musical peers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 18:29 IST

Using AI to better predict the weather

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): Accurate weather predictions are vital for everyone to plan their daily or long term activities. Improving the current model the researchers developed a new technology that can help forecasters recognise potential severe storms more quickly and accurately.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 19:59 IST

National Exhibition on Science and Technology: Students showcase...

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 30 (ANI): School students here participated in the National Exhibition on Science and Technology and presented some commendable innovations including a prototype boat to clean oil spill in sea shores and a home-made incubator to hatch eggs.

Read More
iocl