Representative image
Representative image

Human activity probably affects giraffes' social networks

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:34 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): Researchers examined two adjacent giraffe populations in Kenya to determine whether human activities and high predation affects their social networks.
One study site was a premier tourist destination with a high volume of human activity in the form of tourist traffic and lodges, alongside a high density of lions that preferentially prey on giraffe calves. The other was a private wildlife conservancy with minimal human activity and no lion population.
Giraffes at both sites showed preferences to associate with and avoid specific individuals, but the social bonds between individuals were stronger and more exclusive in the population exposed to high levels of human activity and lions. It was also more fragmented than the group with low disturbance, reported the study published in the journal of Ethology.
"Wildlife populations are increasingly becoming restricted to enclosed conservation areas, and economic activities supporting conservation or tourism are increasing exponentially, yet there has been little consideration for how such an increase in human-related activity might affect the populations of animals they are working to protect. If disturbance by humans affects the ability of animals to survive and reproduce, then this potentially puts the future survival of species at risk," said the lead author of the study, Zoe Muller. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 21:35 IST

Not so easy for mainstream brands to go green: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Researchers have found that when mainstream brands advertise that their product is environmentally friendly or 'green', consumers may actually evaluate the claim and switch to a more niche green brand.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 20:06 IST

Children notice what adult miss: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Although adults can beat children at most cognitive tasks, new research showed that children have more sharp and focused minds as compared to them.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 22:10 IST

Now solve your own problems using Virtual Reality

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): People usually seek a friend's advice whenever in doubt. But how about solving your problems on your own?

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 19:04 IST

Self-sterilising polymer proves potent against drug-resistant pathogens

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): A recent study has found that an elastic polymer possesses broad-spectrum antimicrobial properties, allowing it to kill a range of viruses and drug-resistant bacteria in just minutes including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 17:07 IST

Seabirds threatened by hazardous chemicals in plastics: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): An international collaboration led by scientists at Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology (TUAT), Japan, has found that hazardous chemicals were detected in plastics eaten by seabirds, ultimately affecting their existence.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 14:50 IST

Eleven new species of rain frogs discovered in tropical Andes

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): Eleven new rain frog species have been discovered in the tropical Andes making it the largest number of frog species described in a single article from the western hemisphere in over a decade.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 12:48 IST

Sustainability is the key to save water

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Like many other places, villages around Thar Desert have also been pushed to extreme conditions due to lack of water and soaring temperatures.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:41 IST

Scientists identify way to increase sustainability of manufactured soils

Washington D.C. [USA], August 3 (ANI): A combination of waste materials supplemented with a product of biomass could help in the search for high-quality soils, suggests a new study.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 14:06 IST

Elephant extinction may raise carbon dioxide levels in atmosphere: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): Forest elephants engineer the ecosystem of the entire central African forest, but their catastrophic decline toward extinction has catastrophic implications for carbon policy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:38 IST

Shared e-scooters aren't as environmentally friendly as other...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): People who think electric scooters or e-scooters are environmentally friendly, take note!

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 21:27 IST

Scientists identify new approach for converting carbon dioxide...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Scientists have identified a new approach for converting carbon dioxide to methane in one step in a single pot called 'one-pot catalysis system' thus eliminating an intermediate step usually needed in the reduction process.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 07:02 IST

NASA discovers potentially habitable planet 31 light-years away

Washington DC [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): In what could be one of the biggest developments in the search for habitable planets, NASA has discovered a "Super-Earth" estimated to be about six times the size of our planet and located a mere 31 light-years away.

Read More
iocl