Representative image
Representative image

Impacts from weather calamities, flooding shape climate beliefs

ANI | Updated: Jun 02, 2019 20:34 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 2 (ANI): Previous studies highlighted that individuals who have experienced calamities like hurricanes, catastrophic flooding or others are more likely to be concerned about climate change. However, a new study added that not all severe weather impacts carry the same effect.
The study was published in the journal 'Climate Change'.
"How our community or neighbourhood fares, the damages it suffers, may have a stronger and more lasting effect on our climate beliefs than individual impacts do," said Elizabeth A. Albright, Duke's Nicholas School of the Environment.
"We found that damage at the zip-code level as measured by FEMA was positively associated with stronger climate change beliefs even three or four years after the extreme flooding event our study examined," Albright said.
People who perceived that large-scale damage was done were more likely to believe climate change as a problem causing harm, she explained.
In contrast, individual losses such as damage to one's own house appeared to have a negligible long-term impact on climate change beliefs and perceptions of future risks.
"These findings speak to the power of collective experiences and suggest that how the impacts from extreme weather are conceptualized, measured and shared matters greatly in terms of influencing individual beliefs," said Deserai Crow, University of Colorado.
The study conducted in 2016-17, surveyed residents of six Colorado communities -- Boulder, Longmont, Lyons, Estes Park, Loveland and Evans which suffered devastating flooding after days of intense rainfall dropped nearly a year's worth of precipitation in mountains upstream from them in September 2013.
The surveys queried residents about their climate change beliefs, their perception of the extent of damage caused by the 2013 flooding, and their perception of future flood risks in their neighbourhood. It also asked for personal information, such as political affiliation.
In each community, 150 surveys were sent to randomly selected homes in areas that had been inundated by the flood and 350 surveys were sent to randomly selected homes in neighbourhoods that were spared. A total of 903 surveys were completed and returned, for an overall response rate of about 17%.
"As expected, we found that political affiliation was related to the extent to which flood experience affected a person's climate beliefs," said researcher Deserai Crow, University of Colorado.
Republicans and Democrats perceived similar levels of risk, regardless of whether or not they attributed it to human-caused climate change.
"As climate change plays out and we see more frequent extreme weather and floods, how communities respond to those events may predict how resilient they become and how they will recover," Albright said. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 22:24 IST

Light at night harmful for amphibians

Washington D.C [USA], June 2 (ANI): While exposure to light at night might be convenient for human beings, it has a harmful effect on the amphibian population, recent findings suggest.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 20:51 IST

Earth recycles ocean floor into diamonds, researchers discovered

Washington D.C. [USA], June 2 (ANI): Have you ever wondered where precious diamonds come from? It is most likely made out of recycled seabed cooked deep in the Earth.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 16:32 IST

Mass die-off of puffin birds linked to climate change

Washington D.C [U.S.A], June 2 (ANI): Birds like puffins are dying in alarming numbers owing to climate change, suggests researchers.

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 20:46 IST

Researchers find a way to retrieve forgotten memory

Washington D.C. [USA], June 1 (ANI): While the brain is a complex organ to understand, a new study highlights a certain region in the brain which has a key role in recalling memory.

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 18:36 IST

Climate change affecting food production globally

Washington D.C. [USA], June 1 (ANI): While climate change might find a close association with rising sea levels or high air pollution, a new study shows that climate change has affected the production of world's top ten crops in certain regions.

Read More

Updated: May 31, 2019 19:58 IST

Researchers come up with water purifier costing less than 2 cents

Washington D.C. [USA], May 31 (ANI): In a new advancement, a team of researchers at The University of Texas, Austin, have come up with a new inexpensive water purifier which is inspired by the design of a 'Rose'.

Read More

Updated: May 30, 2019 15:22 IST

Mammals' brain size, fertility may depend on who cares for offspring

Washington D.C. [USA], May 30 (ANI): In mammals, the evolution of larger brain size in offsprings is linked to paternal care whereas higher fertility in females is associated with the extra care they get from individuals other than their biological parents (alloparents), a study has claimed.

Read More

Updated: May 29, 2019 16:01 IST

Here's what is affecting the movement of right whales

Washington D.C. [USA], May 29 (ANI): The researchers found a connection between recent changes in the movement of North Atlantic right whales to decreased food availability and rising temperatures in Gulf of Maine's deep waters.

Read More

Updated: May 28, 2019 18:16 IST

Antibiotics contamination in many rivers have crossed 'safe'...

Washington DC [USA], May 28 (ANI): Showing that antibiotic contamination is a global problem researchers at University of York have claimed that the concentration of antibiotics in some of the world's river crossed 'safe' level by upto 300 times.

Read More

Updated: May 28, 2019 16:51 IST

Discovery of 'green' hydrogen producing reactor a breakthrough...

Washington D.C. [USA], May 28 (ANI): Scientists have discovered a thermodynamically-reversible chemical reactor that can produce pure hydrogen, thereby eliminating the need for costly separation of the final product.

Read More

Updated: May 27, 2019 14:48 IST

Chimpanzees may adapt to human developed habitats better than...

Washington D.C. [USA], May 27 (ANI): Chimpanzees may adapt to human developed habitats better than their natural one. However, researchers emphasized that their survival is still threatened.

Read More

Updated: May 27, 2019 14:26 IST

Blind adults do recognise animal appearances

Washington D.C. [USA], May 27 (ANI): Contrary to the idea that blind people learn about animal appearance from sighted people's descriptions, a recent study claims that with the help of logical inference blind adults gets a rich insight into what hippos and sharks look like.

Read More
iocl