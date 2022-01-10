Improvement in motor, sensory, cognitive recovery of hand, arm function after stroke: Study

Washington [US], January 10 (ANI): A new study has found that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of stroke patients requiring long-term assistance and rehabilitation has dramatically increased since the outbreak.

The research has been published in the 'Cell Journal'.

While some stroke survivors will recover, impairment of the upper limbs can become chronic and seriously affect the behaviour of the patient in upto 75 per cent of stroke patients.

Now, a consortium of neuroscientists, clinicians, and neuroengineers, involving the Laboratory of Cognitive Neuroscience of the EPFL (directed by Olaf Blanke), MySpace Lab at CHUV, (directed by Andrea Serino), Villa Beretta Hospital (directed by Franco Molteni), led by the EPFL Translational Neural Engineering laboratory (directed by Silvestro Micera), has shown that carefully tuned electrical stimulation of the neuromuscular system, combined with current rehabilitation practices are promising for recovering upper limb control and embodiment in stroke patients with long-term disabilities.

"Our approach has the potential to facilitate neurorehabilitative interventions that target multiple perceptual domains, including tactile acuity, perceived body size, distorted feelings of the arm, and consequently, restored use of the arm," explained the first author Andrea Crema.

He continued, "Our approach reduced the perceptual dissociation of the affected limb, that's why it's so important to pursue targeted electrical stimulation of the muscles in chronic stroke survivors and to personalize the treatment to counter specific deficits."

Motor and somatosensory improvements persisted after the end of the treatment. Moreover, the electrostimulation protocol improved body representation, i.e. the perceived dimensions and altered feeling towards the affected limb.

"Interestingly, reduction of altered feelings correlated with motor improvements, and depended on the quantity of electrostimulation," explained Crema.



45 chronic stroke patients underwent twenty-seven sessions of NMES over a period of nine weeks. Each session lasted 90 minutes, of which 60 consisted of conventional physiotherapy rehabilitation, and 30 minutes of a supplemental treatment based on a robotic glove or on custom NMES.

The patients were split into three groups with a different mix of conventional rehabilitation and NMES treatment. The first group used a robotic glove throughout all of the supplemental sessions to perform task-driven exercises. The second group used a novel NMES paradigm in all of the supplemental sessions. The third group used the robotic glove for half of the sessions and the NMES for the other half of the session.

The scientists then measured motor performances, sensory capabilities, and body perception for each patient, before, during, and after the nine-week clinical trial.

Patient performance improved earlier with NMES than with the robotic glove. At the end of the treatment, the motor improvement was higher in groups having partial or complete NMES compared to the glove alone. Also, the improvement extended to somatosensory function and body representation measures.

The current study focused on chronic stroke patients who had received multiple interventions before, reaching what was considered a plateau of improvement. These results showed that targeted, intense intervention, especially via NMES, can push recovery further. They also suggested that but sub-acute stroke patients, those who have just suffered a stroke, may also benefit from NMES, although this has yet to be tested.

"The challenge with sub-acute stroke patients relies on the more volatile sensory perception and body representation. They may have higher benefits from NMES if properly personalised to their quickly changing conditions," explained Crema.

One of the big novelties of the study is to target and assess not only motor recovery, but also sensory deficits, and body representations.

"This study shows the importance of a multi-faceted assessment of functions after stroke and paving the way to more effective clinical rehabilitation protocols," said Silvestro Micera.

The scientists are currently working on a new system able to provide finer levels of motor and sensory stimulation and with broader varieties of stimulation. (ANI)

