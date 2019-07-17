Representative Image
Intensive beekeeping not responsible for common bee diseases: Study

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:00 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): A recent study has suggested that intensive beekeeping does not raise the risk of diseases that harm or kill the insects.
Intensive agriculture, where animals or plants are kept crowded together in very high densities, is thought to result in higher rates of disease spreading. But researchers in the study published in the journal of Applied Ecology found that this is not the case for honeybees.
Their study modelled the spread of multiple honeybee diseases and found that crowding many colonies together was "unlikely to greatly increase disease prevalence".
However, the research only applies to existing honeybee diseases and the findings suggested intensive beekeeping could accelerate the spread of new diseases.
"Crowding of animals or crops - or people - into minimal space usually increases rates of disease spread. We carried out this study because beekeepers were worried about this - especially given the many threats currently causing the decline of bees.To our surprise, our results show it's very unlikely that crowding of honeybees meaningfully aids the spread of diseases that significantly harm honeybees," said one of the researchers of the study, Lewis Bartlett.
"Honeybees live in close proximity to each other naturally, and our models show that adding more bees does little to raise disease risk. So, beekeepers don't need to worry about how many bees they keep together as long as there is enough food for them. The key is not whether they encounter a disease - it's whether they are fit and healthy enough to fight it off," added Barlett.
Although the paper said intensification of beekeeping does not boost diseases among honeybees, Bartlett pointed out that intensive agriculture especially use of pesticides and destruction of habitats harms bee species including honeybees. (ANI)

