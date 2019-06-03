Representative image
Representative image

Mass die-off of puffin birds linked to climate change

ANI | Updated: Jun 02, 2019 16:32 IST

Washington D.C [U.S.A], June 2 (ANI): Birds like puffins are dying in alarming numbers owing to climate change, suggests researchers.
Tufted puffins breeding in the Bering Sea, off the coast of Alaska, feed on fish and marine invertebrates, which in turn feed on ocean plankton. Elevation of sea temperatures has led to major changes in ocean ecosystems and has been linked to previous mass mortality events in marine birds.
Beginning in 2014, increased atmospheric temperatures and decreased winter sea ice led to declines in energy-rich prey species in the Bering Sea, as well as a shift of some species more northward, diminishing puffin food resources in the southern portion of the sea, according to the study published in the Journal of PLOS ONE.
In the current study, researchers documented a four-month-long die-off of puffins and a second species, the Crested auklet, on St. Paul Island, one of the Pribilof Islands in the southern Bering Sea, about 300 miles east of the mainland.
Beginning in October 2016, tribal and community members recovered over 350 severely emaciated carcasses, mostly adults in the process of molting, a known nutritional stressor during the avian life cycle.
A reduction in food resources before entering molt may have prevented many birds from surviving, the authors suggested.
Using wind data to model beachings, they calculated between 3,150 and 8,500 birds could have died in the event. Tufted puffins comprised 87% of this total, or 40-100% of the Pribilof Islands' population, making it highly likely that affected birds originated from colonies throughout the Bering Sea. In comparison, puffins have made up less than 1% of recovered carcasses in the region in prior years.
The authors suggested that climate-driven shifts in prey abundance and/or distribution, combined with the onset of molt, may have caused this puffin die-off, and note that further climate variability in this region is probable. Further research and observation will show whether seabirds can remain resilient in an increasingly variable environment.
Lauren Divine, one of the researchers added, "This paper is a successful application of citizen science in the real world. Island residents collected high-quality data in real time and provided COASST (Coastal Observation and Seabird Survey Team) with a detailed context for their analysis. Without the positive and mutually beneficial relationship built over years of collaboration, this massive die-off of Tufted Puffins would have gone unreported in the scientific community." (ANI)

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 22:24 IST

Light at night harmful for amphibians

Washington D.C [USA], June 2 (ANI): While exposure to light at night might be convenient for human beings, it has a harmful effect on the amphibian population, recent findings suggest.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 20:51 IST

Earth recycles ocean floor into diamonds, researchers discovered

Washington D.C. [USA], June 2 (ANI): Have you ever wondered where precious diamonds come from? It is most likely made out of recycled seabed cooked deep in the Earth.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 20:34 IST

Impacts from weather calamities, flooding shape climate beliefs

Washington D.C. [USA], June 2 (ANI): Previous studies highlighted that individuals who have experienced calamities like hurricanes, catastrophic flooding or others are more likely to be concerned about climate change. However, a new study added that not all severe weather impacts carry the same effect

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 20:46 IST

Researchers find a way to retrieve forgotten memory

Washington D.C. [USA], June 1 (ANI): While the brain is a complex organ to understand, a new study highlights a certain region in the brain which has a key role in recalling memory.

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 18:36 IST

Climate change affecting food production globally

Washington D.C. [USA], June 1 (ANI): While climate change might find a close association with rising sea levels or high air pollution, a new study shows that climate change has affected the production of world's top ten crops in certain regions.

Read More

Updated: May 31, 2019 19:58 IST

Researchers come up with water purifier costing less than 2 cents

Washington D.C. [USA], May 31 (ANI): In a new advancement, a team of researchers at The University of Texas, Austin, have come up with a new inexpensive water purifier which is inspired by the design of a 'Rose'.

Read More

Updated: May 30, 2019 15:22 IST

Mammals' brain size, fertility may depend on who cares for offspring

Washington D.C. [USA], May 30 (ANI): In mammals, the evolution of larger brain size in offsprings is linked to paternal care whereas higher fertility in females is associated with the extra care they get from individuals other than their biological parents (alloparents), a study has claimed.

Read More

Updated: May 29, 2019 16:01 IST

Here's what is affecting the movement of right whales

Washington D.C. [USA], May 29 (ANI): The researchers found a connection between recent changes in the movement of North Atlantic right whales to decreased food availability and rising temperatures in Gulf of Maine's deep waters.

Read More

Updated: May 28, 2019 18:16 IST

Antibiotics contamination in many rivers have crossed 'safe'...

Washington DC [USA], May 28 (ANI): Showing that antibiotic contamination is a global problem researchers at University of York have claimed that the concentration of antibiotics in some of the world's river crossed 'safe' level by upto 300 times.

Read More

Updated: May 28, 2019 16:51 IST

Discovery of 'green' hydrogen producing reactor a breakthrough...

Washington D.C. [USA], May 28 (ANI): Scientists have discovered a thermodynamically-reversible chemical reactor that can produce pure hydrogen, thereby eliminating the need for costly separation of the final product.

Read More

Updated: May 27, 2019 14:48 IST

Chimpanzees may adapt to human developed habitats better than...

Washington D.C. [USA], May 27 (ANI): Chimpanzees may adapt to human developed habitats better than their natural one. However, researchers emphasized that their survival is still threatened.

Read More

Updated: May 27, 2019 14:26 IST

Blind adults do recognise animal appearances

Washington D.C. [USA], May 27 (ANI): Contrary to the idea that blind people learn about animal appearance from sighted people's descriptions, a recent study claims that with the help of logical inference blind adults gets a rich insight into what hippos and sharks look like.

Read More
iocl