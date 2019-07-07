Representative image
Representative image

Monkeys facing extinction threat due to climate change, claims study

ANI | Updated: Jul 07, 2019 14:18 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): There are several animals that are at the risk of extinction because of climate change, and monkeys living in South America are among these.
According to researchers, a substantial temperature increase may lead to monkeys' extinction.
The study published in the journal of Global Change Biology found that a large percentage of non-human primates including monkeys, lemurs, and apes are facing substantial temperature increases and marked habitat changes over the next 30 years.
The research, led by Dr Joana Carvalho said that new world monkeys which live primarily in tropical South America will be particularly affected.
"Based on our analysis, it is clear that new world monkeys, in particular, can be considered highly vulnerable to projected temperature increases, consequently facing an elevated risk of extinction," said Dr Carvalho.
The study examined all 426 species of non-human primates contained within the International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List database and examined their exposure risk to changes in climatic and land use conditions forecast for the year 2050. The authors considered the best-case scenario slowly declining emissions, with appropriate mitigation measures put in place and the worst-case scenario, assuming that emissions continue to increase unchecked.
Researchers identified key regions where future conditions will be particularly bleak for species with New World monkeys exposed to extreme levels of warming. They said that 86 per cent of Neotropical primate ranges will experience maximum temperature increases of greater than three degrees Celcius, while extreme warming of more than four degrees Celcius is likely to affect 41 per cent of their ranges, including many areas that presently harbour the highest number of primate species.
"Studies that quantify what magnitudes of warming primates are able to tolerate physiologically are lacking. However, we have reason to believe that extreme temperature increases -- as those predicted based on the low mitigation scenario would most likely surpass the thermal tolerance of many species," continued Dr Carvalho.
"Climate-change mitigation measures have not yet been systematically included in on-site management and strategic development of primate conservation. Given the timescale on which climate change and the resulting impact on primate populations will occur, efforts for integrating climate change mitigation measures need to be enhanced urgently in order to be able to develop and implement appropriate actions," said Professor Hjalmar Kuehl, senior author of the study.
The study also suggested that anticipated changes in how humans use the land and alter existing primate habitats will exacerbate the negative effects on primate populations brought about by global warming.
According to the authors, about one-quarter of Asian and African primates will face up to 50 per cent agricultural crop expansion within their range, while undisturbed habitat is expected to disappear nearly entirely across species' ranges and will be replaced by some form of human-disturbed habitat.
The authors concluded that "urgent action" is required in relation to the implementation of climate-change mitigation measures to avert primate extinctions on an unprecedented scale. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:55 IST

Octopus arms may have minds: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): A research studying the behavior and neuroscience of octopuses suggests that the mollusc's arms may have minds of their own.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:33 IST

Greenland may become ice-less by the year 3000: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): The effects of global warming may melt the ice sheet of Greenland and increase global sea level by the year 3000, say researchers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 14:50 IST

Dog eyes evolved to better communicate with humans: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): A recent study which compared anatomy and behaviour of dogs and wolves discovered that they have evolved new muscles around the eyes to better communicate with humans.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 23:49 IST

Here's how planting more trees can help deal with climate change

Washington D.C. [USA], July 6 (ANI): While it is a known fact that planting more trees can play a significant role in controlling the pace of climate change, scientists have a more elaborate explanation to how that is possible.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 20:02 IST

Easy method to detect life-threatening foodborne infections found

Washington D.C. [USA], July 6 (ANI): Researchers have discovered a new, ultrasensitive, light-based method (chemiluminescence) for the direct detection of salmonella and listeria monocytogenes, responsible for life-threatening foodborne infections.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 19:50 IST

Honeybees responsible for decreasing population of bumblebees: study

Washington D.C [USA], July 6 (ANI): There are several species that are staring at the risk of extinction. One such species is that of bumblebees that are on the verge of extinction because of diseases spread by domestic honeybees, reports a recent study.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 19:39 IST

The earth is running out of sand: study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 6 (ANI): The importance of sand in the developing world cannot be neglected. We need it to build the houses we live in, make glasses we drink from and to create computers we work on, and yet it is being extracted faster than it can be replaced, say researchers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 19:31 IST

Birds three times larger than Ostrich existed in Taurida Cave,...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 6 (ANI): Researchers have discovered that early Europeans lived alongside some of the largest known birds ever, which could have been the source of meat for early humans.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 18:53 IST

Earth has ample space to plant trees, save climate: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): A recent study has suggested that the process of reforestation around the world would be the most effective method to combat climate change.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 18:19 IST

Plastic pollution threatens ocean animals: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): Every day our environment is being threatened by endless plastic pollution in the ocean, resulting to which hundreds of sharks and rays are found tangled in plastic waste, reported a study.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 17:02 IST

Scientists develop camera to see polarised light, study...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): Scientists at the Harvard John A. Paulson of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) have developed a compact and portable camera that can capture polarised light and help in the study of atmospheric chemistry, and detect camouflaged objects.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 23:07 IST

Astronomers working on technologies that may help battling...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): It might sound uncanny but astronomers are working to design technologies that could help in battling against breast and skin cancer. The science behind the technology is based on light!

Read More
iocl