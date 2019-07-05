Representative image
Representative image

Music can help student score better in math, science, and English

ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2019 19:11 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): Music has proved to be beneficial in many ways but now a recent study discovered a new benefit of it. According to the finding, high school students who take music courses score significantly better in math, science and English exams than their peers.
School administrators needing to trim budgets often look first to music courses, because the general belief is that students who devote time to music rather than math, science, and English, will underperform in those disciplines.
"Our research proved this belief wrong and found the more the students engage with music, the better they do in those subjects. The students who learned to play a musical instrument in elementary and continued playing in high school not only score significantly higher, but were about one academic year ahead of their non-music peers with regard to their English, mathematics and science skills, as measured by their exam grades, regardless of their socioeconomic background, ethnicity, prior learning in mathematics and English, and gender," said the study's principal investigator, Peter Gouzouasis in the study published in the journal of Educational Psychology.
Gouzouasis and his team examined data from all students in public schools who finished Grade 12 between 2012! and 2015. The data sample, made up of more than 112,000 students, included those who completed at least one standardized exam for math, science, and English, and for whom the researchers had appropriate demographic information including gender, ethnicity, neighborhood socioeconomic status, and prior learning in numeracy and literacy skills.
Students who studied at least one instrumental music course in the regular curriculum counted as students taking music. Qualifying music courses are courses that require previous instrumental music experience and include concert band, conservatory piano, orchestra, jazz band, concert choir, and vocal jazz.
The researchers found the predictive relationships between music education and academic achievement were more pronounced for those who took instrumental music rather than vocal music. The findings suggested skills learned in instrumental music transfer very broadly to the students' learning in school.
"Learning to play a musical instrument and playing in an ensemble is very demanding. A student has to learn to read music notation, develop eye-hand-mind coordination, develop keen listening skills, develop team skills for playing in an ensemble and develop the discipline to practice. All those learning experiences and more play a role in enhancing the learner's cognitive capacities, executive functions, motivation to learn in school, and self-efficacy," said the study's co-investigator Martin Guhn.
"Often, resources for music education including the hiring of trained, specialized music educators, and band and stringed instruments are cut or not available in elementary and secondary schools so that they could focus on math, science and English. The irony is that music education multiple years of high-quality instrumental learning and playing in a band or orchestra or singing in a choir at an advanced level can be the very thing that improves all-around academic achievement and an ideal way to have students learns more holistically in schools," concluded Gouzouasis. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 23:07 IST

Astronomers working on technologies that may help battling...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): It might sound uncanny but astronomers are working to design technologies that could help in battling against breast and skin cancer. The science behind the technology is based on light!

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 19:12 IST

Play video game with friends using only your minds

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): A recent study updated the telepathic communication leading to a method that allows three people to work together to solve a problem using only their minds.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 18:29 IST

Using AI to better predict the weather

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): Accurate weather predictions are vital for everyone to plan their daily or long term activities. Improving the current model the researchers developed a new technology that can help forecasters recognise potential severe storms more quickly and accurately.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 19:59 IST

National Exhibition on Science and Technology: Students showcase...

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 30 (ANI): School students here participated in the National Exhibition on Science and Technology and presented some commendable innovations including a prototype boat to clean oil spill in sea shores and a home-made incubator to hatch eggs.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 15:35 IST

New strategies needed to remove byproducts from swimming pools

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 30 (ANI): Researchers have observed that new strategies are necessary to effectively remove disinfection byproducts (DBPs) from swimming pools.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 15:24 IST

How does brain process colour and shape?

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): We are surrounded by so many colours and shapes that we can distinguish visually but have you ever wondered how our brain interprets them?

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 19:18 IST

Wearable smart material band provides insight into users' emotions

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): It is quite difficult to understand emotions but now with the help of a wrist band people can keep a tab on their feelings.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 18:06 IST

Think before using liquor bottles for decoration, it causes harm

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): We all love to preserve well-decorated liquor bottle. However, it comes with its own risk. Glass and enamelled decoration on bottles of beer, wines, and spirits contain harmful levels of the poisonous element including lead and cadmium, suggests a study.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 19:18 IST

Study reveals key cause for Himalayan earthquake rupture

Washington D.C. [USA], June 27 (ANI): A new study has revealed the main cause behind the 2005 Himalayan rupture earthquake in Nepal.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 13:25 IST

How the brain helps us make good or bad decisions

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): Ever wonder what process does your brain follow when there is a decision to be made - good or bad? Yale researchers have found that three distinct circuits connecting to different brain regions are involved in making decisions.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 18:28 IST

Cannabidiol shows promise as new antibiotic

Washington D.C. [USA], June 24 (ANI): Cannabidiol, the main non-psychoactive chemical compound extracted from cannabis and hemp plant, is found to be active against Gram-positive bacteria including those cause serious infections, with a potency similar to established antibiotics, finds a recent study.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 13:04 IST

US military consumes more hydrocarbons than most countries,...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 23 (ANI): The US military is one of the largest climate polluters in history as it consumes a considerable about of non-renewable liquid fuels and emits more CO2e (carbon-dioxide equivalent) than most countries, recent findings claim.

Read More
iocl