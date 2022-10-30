NASA captures Sun smiling! Photo inside

Washington [US], October 30 (ANI): Did you ever imagine the sun smiling? We're guessing no.

Well, it may surprise you but NASA has captured the sun smiling in its latest photo!

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory found that the sun's atmosphere appeared like a face. And it looks like a smiling face!

NASA uploaded the photo on Twitter and wrote, "Say cheese! Today, NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory caught the Sun "smiling." Seen in ultraviolet light, these dark patches on the Sun are known as coronal holes and are regions where fast solar wind gushes out into space."



Don't believe us? Check out this photo:



According to New York Post, the coronal holes, or dark spots on the sun visible in ultraviolet light, are caused by temperature differences. The regions are also where the sun's rapid solar wind bursts out into space, perfectly placed to catch the sun's grin.

Our closest star, the sun, is made of plasma, a very hot ionized gas. According to NASA, the magnetic forces produced by the churning plasma propel the planet's surface and atmosphere to undergo continuous change.

According to NASA, they study the sun to learn more about how its constantly changing circumstances can affect Earth, other planets, and space itself. (ANI)

