Representative Image
Representative Image

NASA's Mars 2020 rover to search for signs of past microbial life

ANI | Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:06 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): In what could shed more light on the red planet, Mars; NASA scientists have discovered what may be one of the best places to look for signs of ancient life.
The agency which is set to send its rover next year to the red planet has found that Jezero Crater, where the rover will land on February 18, 2021; can show some signs of ancient life, according to a paper published in the journal Icarus.
It identifies distinct deposits of minerals called carbonates along the inner rim of Jezero, the site of a lake more than 3.5 billion years ago.
On Earth, carbonates help form structures that are hardly enough to survive in fossil form for billions of years, including seashells, coral and some stromatolites -- rocks formed on this planet by ancient microbial life along ancient shorelines, where sunlight and water were plentiful.
The possibility of stromatolite-like structures existing on Mars is why the concentration of carbonates tracing Jezero's shoreline like a bathtub ring makes the area a prime scientific hunting ground.
Mars 2020 is NASA's next-generation mission with a focus on astrobiology. It will search for actual signs of past microbial life, taking rock core samples that will be deposited in metal tubes on the Martian surface. Future missions could return these samples to Earth for deeper study.
In addition to preserving signs of ancient life, carbonates can educate more about how Mars transitioned from having liquid water and a thicker atmosphere to being the freezing desert it is today.
They act as time capsules that scientists can study to learn when -- and how -- the Red Planet began drying out.
The Jezero crater measure 28 miles (45 kilometers) wide, and was once home to an ancient river delta.
The "arms" of this delta can be seen reaching across the crater floor in images taken from space by satellite missions like NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.
The orbiter's Compact Reconnaissance Imaging Spectrometer for Mars instrument, or CRISM, helped produce colorful mineral maps of the "bathtub ring" detailed in the new paper.
"CRISM spotted carbonates here years ago, but we only recently noticed how concentrated they are right where a lakeshore would be," said lead author, Briony Horgan of Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.
"We're going to encounter carbonate deposits in many locations throughout the mission, but the bathtub ring will be one of the most exciting places to visit," Horgan added.
It isn't guaranteed that the shoreline carbonates were formed in the lake; they could have been deposited before the lake was present. The Mars 2020 team expects to explore both the crater floor and delta during the rover's two-year prime mission.
"The possibility that the 'marginal carbonates' formed in the lake environment was one of the most exciting features that led us to our Jezero landing site. Carbonate chemistry on an ancient lakeshore is a fantastic recipe for preserving records of ancient life and climate," said Mars 2020 Deputy Project Scientist Ken Williford of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. JPL leads the 2020 mission.
Jezero's former lake shoreline isn't the only place scientists are excited to visit. A new study in Geophysical Research Letters points to a rich deposit of hydrated silica on the edge of the ancient river delta. Like carbonates, this mineral excels at preserving signs of ancient life. If this location proves to be the bottom layer of the delta, it will be an especially good place to look for buried microbial fossils. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 09:44 IST

Astronomers discover a superfast star coming out of supermassive...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): Travelling at an extreme speed of six million km/hour, astronomers observed an ultrafast star ejected by a supermassive black hole at the heart at the Milky Way five million years ago.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 09:28 IST

Scientists detect mineral that could preserve signs of ancient...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): In a move to study the signs of ancient life on Mars, NASA had last year announced that it will be sending a rover to the red planet in 2020.

Read More

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 18:32 IST

A robot that can 'grow, retract, re-grow to different shape'!

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 10 (ANI): Robots are a common view these days in factories and other places. While they navigate pretty easily across open layouts, robots experience a bit of difficulty winding through narrow spaces to carry out tasks such as reaching for a product at the back of a cluttere

Read More

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 16:55 IST

Researchers find reason behind slippery nature of ice!

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 10 (ANI): Ever wondered why is ice so slippery or what is it that makes people skate on it? If yes, then here's the answer to it!

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 12:27 IST

Trees - a feasible option for cutting down air pollution around factories

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 7 (ANI): Planting trees around landscapes near factories and other pollution sources, is found to cut down air pollution by 27 per cent, a more viable and cheaper option than using technology.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 19:51 IST

Study reveals dietary fibre that effectively purifies carbon nanotubes

Washington DC [USA], Nov 2 (ANI): A new study has discovered a cheaper method that can easily and effectively separate two types of carbon nanotubes.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 17:34 IST

New printer produces 3D holograms: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 2 (ANI): A printer capable of producing digital 3D holograms with a high level of detail and realistic colour have been developed by researchers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 23:30 IST

Researchers discover a stretchable light-emitting stopwatch

Washington DC [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): Taking technology to the next level, researchers have developed a stretchable light-emitting device that operates at low voltages and is safe for human skin.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 22:03 IST

World is facing extensive insect decline: Study

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): A recent study reveals that in the past decade many insect species have decreased by one third, affecting the grasslands.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 14:54 IST

Research develops new way to remove carbon dioxide from air

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 28 (ANI): A study has found out a new way of removing carbon dioxide from a stream of air that could prove as a significant tool in the battle against climate change.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 17:38 IST

This chemical can help plants remain green throughout the year

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): A study has found that a new chemical may help plants to hold onto water and prevent crop loss during drought.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 17:29 IST

Artificial Intelligence can detect diabetic eye

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): Taking science to the next level, researchers have found that an automated artificial intelligence (AI) screening system is now capable of accurately discovering diabetic retinopathy 95.5 per cent of the time.

Read More
iocl