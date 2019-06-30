National Exhibition on Science and Technology: Students showcase prototype boat to clean oil spill in sea shores

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 30 (ANI): School students here participated in the National Exhibition on Science and Technology and presented some commendable innovations including a prototype boat to clean oil spill in sea shores and a home-made incubator to hatch eggs.

The students behind the project 'Boat system to clean up oil spill in sea shore', stood with a chart in their hands shedding light on the merits of their design. They described it being eco-friendly, low cost, requiring no human labour, and a design that could remove up to 90 per cent of oil spill. What's more, it can be controlled by a smartphone.

Speaking to ANI, one of the creative minds behind the project, Mithun, said: "Our project is for cleaning up oil spill in sea shores. We did it because of an incident in our state. In Chennai in January 2017, a ship container carrying oil accidentally spilled a lot of oil in the sea. So many living organisms died and so we did this project."

"Two lakh twenty-four thousand species died of the spill," Varun, another student chipped in.

Highlighting the effectiveness of their project, Mithun said: "This project will help in cleaning without the use of any human labour."

"In the accident near Chennai sea shore where tons of crude oil spilled, they were using buckets. Our project has used 2000 RPM motor for speed. We have used motor driver L293D and HC05 Bluetooth module, it's just a miniature project. We have used a sponge to remove oil," described Varun. (ANI)

