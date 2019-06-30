Students at National Exhibition on Science and Technology
Students at National Exhibition on Science and Technology

National Exhibition on Science and Technology: Students showcase prototype boat to clean oil spill in sea shores

ANI | Updated: Jun 30, 2019 19:59 IST

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 30 (ANI): School students here participated in the National Exhibition on Science and Technology and presented some commendable innovations including a prototype boat to clean oil spill in sea shores and a home-made incubator to hatch eggs.
The students behind the project 'Boat system to clean up oil spill in sea shore', stood with a chart in their hands shedding light on the merits of their design. They described it being eco-friendly, low cost, requiring no human labour, and a design that could remove up to 90 per cent of oil spill. What's more, it can be controlled by a smartphone.
Speaking to ANI, one of the creative minds behind the project, Mithun, said: "Our project is for cleaning up oil spill in sea shores. We did it because of an incident in our state. In Chennai in January 2017, a ship container carrying oil accidentally spilled a lot of oil in the sea. So many living organisms died and so we did this project."
"Two lakh twenty-four thousand species died of the spill," Varun, another student chipped in.
Highlighting the effectiveness of their project, Mithun said: "This project will help in cleaning without the use of any human labour."
"In the accident near Chennai sea shore where tons of crude oil spilled, they were using buckets. Our project has used 2000 RPM motor for speed. We have used motor driver L293D and HC05 Bluetooth module, it's just a miniature project. We have used a sponge to remove oil," described Varun. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 15:35 IST

New strategies needed to remove byproducts from swimming pools

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 30 (ANI): Researchers have observed that new strategies are necessary to effectively remove disinfection byproducts (DBPs) from swimming pools.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 15:24 IST

How does brain process colour and shape?

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): We are surrounded by so many colours and shapes that we can distinguish visually but have you ever wondered how our brain interprets them?

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 19:18 IST

Wearable smart material band provides insight into users' emotions

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): It is quite difficult to understand emotions but now with the help of a wrist band people can keep a tab on their feelings.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 18:06 IST

Think before using liquor bottles for decoration, it causes harm

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): We all love to preserve well-decorated liquor bottle. However, it comes with its own risk. Glass and enamelled decoration on bottles of beer, wines, and spirits contain harmful levels of the poisonous element including lead and cadmium, suggests a study.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 19:18 IST

Study reveals key cause for Himalayan earthquake rupture

Washington D.C. [USA], June 27 (ANI): A new study has revealed the main cause behind the 2005 Himalayan rupture earthquake in Nepal.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 13:25 IST

How the brain helps us make good or bad decisions

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): Ever wonder what process does your brain follow when there is a decision to be made - good or bad? Yale researchers have found that three distinct circuits connecting to different brain regions are involved in making decisions.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 18:28 IST

Cannabidiol shows promise as new antibiotic

Washington D.C. [USA], June 24 (ANI): Cannabidiol, the main non-psychoactive chemical compound extracted from cannabis and hemp plant, is found to be active against Gram-positive bacteria including those cause serious infections, with a potency similar to established antibiotics, finds a recent study.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 13:04 IST

US military consumes more hydrocarbons than most countries,...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 23 (ANI): The US military is one of the largest climate polluters in history as it consumes a considerable about of non-renewable liquid fuels and emits more CO2e (carbon-dioxide equivalent) than most countries, recent findings claim.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 11:54 IST

Frozen sperm retains viability in outer space: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], June 24 (ANI): According to recent research frozen sperm retains its viability in outer space conditions.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 20:28 IST

Study finds how bubble turns into ice crystals

Washington D.C. [USA], June 23 (ANI): The Internet is loaded with video of bubble turning into ice crystals, which has made the engineers wonder over what caused the phenomenon.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 19:01 IST

Superflare may end Earth one day

Washington D.C. [USA], June 23 (ANI): Earth could continue to host life as long as the sun does not experience a massive burst of energy called a superflare, a recent study claims.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 18:40 IST

Cigarette consumption high in low-and-middle-income countries

Washington D.C. [USA], June 23 (ANI): Cigarette consumption has increased in low-and-middle-income countries, say recent studies, which have been published in the 'British Medical Journal' (BMJ).

Read More
iocl