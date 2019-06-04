Representative image
Representative image

New design of laundry packet risky for children

ANI | Updated: Jun 03, 2019 14:33 IST

Washington DC [USA], Jun 3 (ANI): Traditional laundry detergent packaging is a safer alternative than the new one as it poses a risk to adults with developmental disabilities and young children, who might swallow the detergent accidentally, observed researchers.
A new study conducted by researchers found a modest decrease in calls for children younger than 6 years of age following the adoption of product safety standard but an increase in calls for older children and adults.
The study, published in the Journal of Pediatrics, found that liquid laundry detergent packets are more toxic than traditional liquid and powder laundry detergent.
Most exposures involved children younger than 6 years (91.7 per cent), a single substance (97.5 per cent), or occurred at a residence (98.5 per cent). Approximately 6.4 per cent of single-substance exposures resulted in serious medical outcomes.
During the study period, there were eight deaths associated with the ingestion of laundry detergent packets as single-substance exposures. Two of these involved children 7 and 16 months old. The other six deaths were among adults aged 43 years and older with a history of dementia, Alzheimer's disease, or developmental disability.
In an effort to reduce unintentional exposures the leading US manufacturer of laundry detergent packets began implementing a series of changes to the product and its packaging to reduce child exposures in 2013.
The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), Prevent Child Injury, and other organisations have conducted public awareness campaigns about the hazards of laundry detergent packets for young children.
This study investigated the effect of these safety interventions and found that the number and rate of exposures among children younger than 6 years declined by only 18 per cent following the adoption of the safety standard.
"The voluntary standard, public awareness campaigns, and product and packaging changes to-date are good first steps, but the numbers are still unacceptably high. We can do better," said Gary Smith, senior author of the study.
Requiring that all liquid laundry detergent packet packaging be PPPA-compliant would be an important next step in reducing child access to these products. In addition, each laundry packet should be individually wrapped with child-resistant packaging, which would provide important layers of protection for this highly toxic product," said Dr Smith.
Liquid laundry detergent packets are more toxic than traditional liquid and powder laundry detergent. The reasons for this increased toxicity are not completely understood, and further research is needed to determine how to make packet contents less toxic. Such reformulation would reduce the severity of exposures to liquid laundry detergent packets.
Paediatricians and other healthcare providers should continue to counsel patients and their families about the hazards of laundry detergent packet exposures and the importance of safe storage practices. Experts recommend that caregivers to children younger than 6 years old and adults with a history of dementia, Alzheimer's disease, or developmental disability use traditional laundry detergent instead of packets.
"Many families don't realise how toxic these highly concentrated laundry detergent packets are. Use traditional laundry detergent when you have young children or vulnerable adults in your home. It isn't worth the risk when there is a safer and effective alternative available," said Henry Spiller, co-author of the study. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 22:24 IST

Light at night harmful for amphibians

Washington D.C [USA], June 2 (ANI): While exposure to light at night might be convenient for human beings, it has a harmful effect on the amphibian population, recent findings suggest.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 20:51 IST

Earth recycles ocean floor into diamonds, researchers discovered

Washington D.C. [USA], June 2 (ANI): Have you ever wondered where precious diamonds come from? It is most likely made out of recycled seabed cooked deep in the Earth.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 20:34 IST

Impacts from weather calamities, flooding shape climate beliefs

Washington D.C. [USA], June 2 (ANI): Previous studies highlighted that individuals who have experienced calamities like hurricanes, catastrophic flooding or others are more likely to be concerned about climate change. However, a new study added that not all severe weather impacts carry the same effect

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 16:32 IST

Mass die-off of puffin birds linked to climate change

Washington D.C [U.S.A], June 2 (ANI): Birds like puffins are dying in alarming numbers owing to climate change, suggests researchers.

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 20:46 IST

Researchers find a way to retrieve forgotten memory

Washington D.C. [USA], June 1 (ANI): While the brain is a complex organ to understand, a new study highlights a certain region in the brain which has a key role in recalling memory.

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 18:36 IST

Climate change affecting food production globally

Washington D.C. [USA], June 1 (ANI): While climate change might find a close association with rising sea levels or high air pollution, a new study shows that climate change has affected the production of world's top ten crops in certain regions.

Read More

Updated: May 31, 2019 19:58 IST

Researchers come up with water purifier costing less than 2 cents

Washington D.C. [USA], May 31 (ANI): In a new advancement, a team of researchers at The University of Texas, Austin, have come up with a new inexpensive water purifier which is inspired by the design of a 'Rose'.

Read More

Updated: May 30, 2019 15:22 IST

Mammals' brain size, fertility may depend on who cares for offspring

Washington D.C. [USA], May 30 (ANI): In mammals, the evolution of larger brain size in offsprings is linked to paternal care whereas higher fertility in females is associated with the extra care they get from individuals other than their biological parents (alloparents), a study has claimed.

Read More

Updated: May 29, 2019 16:01 IST

Here's what is affecting the movement of right whales

Washington D.C. [USA], May 29 (ANI): The researchers found a connection between recent changes in the movement of North Atlantic right whales to decreased food availability and rising temperatures in Gulf of Maine's deep waters.

Read More

Updated: May 28, 2019 18:16 IST

Antibiotics contamination in many rivers have crossed 'safe'...

Washington DC [USA], May 28 (ANI): Showing that antibiotic contamination is a global problem researchers at University of York have claimed that the concentration of antibiotics in some of the world's river crossed 'safe' level by upto 300 times.

Read More

Updated: May 28, 2019 16:51 IST

Discovery of 'green' hydrogen producing reactor a breakthrough...

Washington D.C. [USA], May 28 (ANI): Scientists have discovered a thermodynamically-reversible chemical reactor that can produce pure hydrogen, thereby eliminating the need for costly separation of the final product.

Read More

Updated: May 27, 2019 14:48 IST

Chimpanzees may adapt to human developed habitats better than...

Washington D.C. [USA], May 27 (ANI): Chimpanzees may adapt to human developed habitats better than their natural one. However, researchers emphasized that their survival is still threatened.

Read More
iocl