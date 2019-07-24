Representative image
Representative image

New technique could help engineer filter for polluted water, human tissues

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 21:50 IST

Washington D.C. (USA), July 24 (ANI): The technique that turns proteins into never-ending patterns that look like flowers, trees or snowflakes, could be utilised to engineer a filter for tainted water and human tissues.
The study was published in the journal 'Nature Chemistry'.
"Biomolecular engineers have been working on modifying the building blocks of life - proteins, DNA and lipids - to mimic nature and form interesting and useful shapes and structures," said Sagar D. Khare, the senior author of the study.
"Our team developed a framework for engineering existing proteins into fractal shapes," Khare added.
In nature, building blocks such as protein molecules are assembled into larger structures for specific purposes. A classic example is collagen, which forms connective tissue in our bodies and is strong and flexible because of how it is organised. Tiny protein molecules assemble to form structures that are scaled up and can be as long as tendons. Assemblies of natural proteins are also dynamic, forming and dissolving in response to stimuli.
The research team developed a technique for assembling proteins into a fractal, or geometric shapes that are repeated over and over. Examples include trees, leaves, and pineapples.
The team used protein engineering software to design proteins that bind to each other, so they form a fractal, tree-like shape in response to biological stimuli, such as in a cell, tissue or organism. They can also manipulate the dimensions of the shapes, so they resemble flowers, trees or snowflakes, which are visualised using special microscopy techniques.
These techniques could lead to new technologies such as a filter for bioremediation, which uses biological molecules to remove herbicides from tainted water, or synthetic matrices to help study human disease or aid tissue engineering to restore, improve or preserve damaged tissues or organs.
The next steps are to further develop the technology and expand the range of proteins that form fractal shapes as well as use different stimuli, such as chemicals and light. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 22:03 IST

Scientists develop artificial throat that could someday aid mute...

Washington D.C. (USA), July 24 (ANI): Researchers have developed a wearable artificial throat that when attached to the neck like a temporary tattoo can transform throat movements into sounds.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 23:09 IST

New species of flying squirrel found

Washington D.C. [USA], July 20 (ANI): Third species of the most mysterious and rarest amongst all flying squirrels has been discovered in Yunnan Province of China.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 22:13 IST

Researchers identify new frog species

Washington D.C. [USA], July 20 (ANI): A team of researchers has recently identified and described two new frog species found in Ecuador.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 20:57 IST

Researchers develop eco-friendly process to remove pollutants from water

Washington D.C. [USA], July 20 (ANI): Researchers developed a wastewater treatment process that uses a common agricultural byproduct to effectively remove pollutants and environmental hormones, known as endocrine disruptors.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 20:40 IST

Here's how mammals' brains distinguish odours

Washington D.C. [USA], July 20 (ANI): Researchers found that approximately six types of mammals from mice to cats distinguish odours in almost the same way by using circuitry in the brain.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 23:16 IST

Cigarette butts hamper plant growth: study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 19 (ANI): A new research has discovered that cigarette butts, the most common form of litter on the planet, is perhaps responsible for significantly reducing plant growth.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 20:24 IST

Changes in Stone tools used by Mesolithic hunter-gatherers...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): The gradual change in stone tools during ancient times may show how Mesolithic hunter-gatherers responded to changing climate

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:34 IST

Researchers develop device for sustainably using geothermal energy

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): A team of researchers has developed a stable battery cell that can directly convert heat into electricity, providing a way to use geothermal energy in a sustainable way.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:55 IST

Red wine compound may help astronauts stay strong: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): A compound made with red wine called resveratrol could help Mars explorer stay strong, suggests a Harvard study.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 20:04 IST

Researchers suggest tips to use recycled plastic

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): As part of a recent study, researchers found that there are various things that can be done to reuse plastics after the material has served its original purpose.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:00 IST

Intensive beekeeping not responsible for common bee diseases: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): A recent study has suggested that intensive beekeeping does not raise the risk of diseases that harm or kill the insects.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 18:56 IST

Breastfeeding practice by earliest ancestors explained

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): While the present-day doctors and pediatricians promote the idea of breastfeeding a newborn for better health benefits, recent findings suggest that it was a prevalent practice during ancient times.

Read More
iocl