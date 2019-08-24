Representative image
Representative image

Parasite strain from cats killing sea otters

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 14:16 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): Researchers have identified that infection by land-based protozoan parasites such as Toxoplasma and related parasites that come from domestic cats are common causes of illness and death of southern sea otters.
The study, published in the journal, 'Proceedings of the Royal Society B,' marked the first time a genetic link has been clearly established between the Toxoplasma strains in felid hosts and parasites causing fatal disease in marine wildlife.
"This is decades in the making. We now have a significant link between specific types of the parasite and the outcome for fatal toxoplasmosis in sea otters. We are actually able to link deaths in sea otters with wild and feral cats on land," said corresponding author Karen Shapiro, an associate professor with the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine and its One Health Institute.
Wild and domestic cats are the only known hosts of Toxoplasma, in which the parasite forms egglike stages, called oocysts, in their faeces. Shapiro led the initial effort to show how oocysts accumulate in kelp forests and are taken up by snails, which are eaten by sea otters.
For this study, the authors characterised Toxoplasma strains for more than 100 stranded southern sea otters examined by the CDFW between 1998 and 2015.
CDFW Veterinary Pathologist Melissa Miller assessed the otters for Toxoplasma as a primary or contributing cause of death.
The scientists compared pathology data with the parasite strains found in sea otters and nearby wild and domestic cats to identify connections between the disease-causing pathogen and its hosts.
The study's results highlight how infectious agents like Toxoplasma can spread from cat faeces on land to the sea, leading to detrimental impacts on marine wildlife.
Southern sea otters are among the most intensely studied marine mammals in California because they are a threatened species and an iconic animal for the state.
They live within just a few hundred meters of the coastline, allowing for the close observation that enables a wealth of scientific data.
Previous research showed that up to 70 per cent of stranded southern sea otters were infected with Toxoplasma, yet the infection becomes fatal for only a fraction of them.
Shapiro noted that Toxoplasma can also affect other wildlife species, but there are more robust data for the otters.
"Toxoplasma is one heavily studied pathogen that we care about, but there are many other viruses and bacteria that are on land and being flushed to the ocean that we probably aren't aware of yet," Shapiro said.
People can help reduce the spread of Toxoplasma by keeping their cats inside and disposing of cat faeces in a bag in the trash, not outdoors or in the toilet because wastewater treatment is not effective in killing oocysts. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 14:48 IST

Pollution and winter linked with higher rate of angioplasty...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 23 (ANI): Heavily polluted areas have a higher rate of angioplasty procedures to treat blocked arteries than areas with clean air. Procedures are even more common in winter, the most polluted time of year, suggest researchers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 20:39 IST

Researchers identify speed as best predictor of car crashes

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): Speeding is the riskiest kind of aggressive driving, found researchers after collecting data from on-board devices in vehicles.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 20:05 IST

Green chemists find a way to produce eco-friendly items

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 18 (ANI): A team of green chemists are working on techniques to produce useful compounds from wood and other fast-growing non-edible plant waste, through a chemical process named xylochemistry.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 19:41 IST

Little GPS tags uncover the secret life of desert bats

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 18 (ANI): Researchers with the help of miniaturized satellite-based tags have revealed that during drier periods desert bats must fly further and longer to fulfill their nightly needs.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 22:44 IST

Dark matter may be older than Big Bang: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 17 (ANI): A recent study has suggested that dark matter may have existed before the Big Bang.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 21:25 IST

Wearing helmet even when not on two-wheeler, sends feeling of...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 17 (ANI): The word ' helmet' conjures up images of a person riding a two-wheeler donning the protective headgear. A new study details the significance of objects deeply entrenched in our psyches.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 20:56 IST

Word-of-mouth or following someone's lead? Which is more powerful

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 15 (ANI) Research reveals the power of word-of-mouth in social learning, even when compared to the power of following the example of someone we trust or admire. The same research found, however, that both word-of-mouth and following someone else's lead are two of the most

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 20:46 IST

Human impacts on oceans nearly doubled in recent decade: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 15 (ANI): In the recent decade, the total human impacts on the world's oceans have nearly doubled and could double again in the next decade without adequate action, suggests researchers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 21:52 IST

Researchers discover fossil of monster penguin in New Zealand

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): Researchers have found a new species of giant penguin, which is about 1.6 metres tall, from fossils in Waipara, North Canterbury.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 21:17 IST

Abnormal blood pressure in mid and late life can increase...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): A recent study suggests that abnormal blood pressure in midlife persisting into late life increases the likelihood of developing dementia.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 21:02 IST

Fluorescent glow may reveal hidden life in the cosmos: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): Astronomers uncovered a new way of searching for life in the cosmos through harsh ultraviolet radiation flares from red suns that once helped to destroy surface life on planets.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 19:08 IST

Here's why sunscreen is harmful to seawater

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): Researchers studied how sunscreens release different compounds, such as trace metals and inorganic nutrients into Mediterranean seawater, with unknown effects on marine ecology.

Read More
iocl