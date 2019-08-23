Representative image
Representative image

Pollution and winter linked with higher rate of angioplasty procedures: Study

ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2019 14:48 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 23 (ANI): Heavily polluted areas have a higher rate of angioplasty procedures to treat blocked arteries than areas with clean air. Procedures are even more common in winter, the most polluted time of year, suggest researchers.
"Epidemiological studies have reported negative impacts of pollution on the cardiovascular system but the effects on specific diseases were unclear. We also show for the first time that patients from areas with cleaner air are more sensitive to changes in pollution, while those from more polluted cities can adapt to fluctuations," said study author Dr Rafal Januszek of the University Hospital in Krakow.
Using particulate matter (PM) 10 levels published by the Chief Inspectorate for Environmental Protection in Poland, six unpolluted cities and five polluted cities were selected for the study.
PM10 are particles ten micrometres or less in diameter. Sources include industrial processes like iron making and quarrying, lawn mowing, wood and coal stoves, bushfires, dust storms, and vehicle exhaust emissions.
The study enrolled 5,648 patients from unpolluted cities and 10,239 patients from polluted cities. All patients underwent stent insertion (percutaneous coronary intervention; PCI) to open arteries blocked due to acute coronary syndromes (heart attack or unstable angina).
PCI data were obtained from the ORPKI Polish National PCI Registry, reported the study published in the journal, 'ESC Congress 2019.'
Dates of PCI procedures were matched with air quality on the same day during a 52-week period. Analyses were also performed to compare winter versus non-winter weeks because pollution levels rise during winter.
The annual average PM10 concentration was significantly higher in polluted cities (50.95 mg/m3) compared to unpolluted cities (26.62 mg/m3). In both polluted and unpolluted areas, a rise in PM10 concentration was significantly associated with a greater frequency of PCI.
Patients in cities with clean air were more sensitive to pollution rises, with each 1 mg/m3 increase in PM10 concentration linked to 0.22 additional PCIs per week. While in polluted cities, the same rise in PM10 was linked with just 0.18 additional PCIs per week.
Regarding the seasonal effect, the PCI rate was significantly lower in non-winter, compared to winter, weeks in both polluted and clean cities. "The higher incidence of PCI in winter is related to greater air pollution during this period. This is due to several factors such as artificial heating and the resulting smog," said Dr Januszek.
"The study shows that the incidence of acute coronary syndromes treated with PCI was higher in winter and rose along with increasing pollution, and this rise was higher in regions with initially cleaner air, if taking the same increment in pollution into account. This is further evidence that more needs to be done to lower pollution levels and protect the public's health," he concluded. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 20:39 IST

Researchers identify speed as best predictor of car crashes

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): Speeding is the riskiest kind of aggressive driving, found researchers after collecting data from on-board devices in vehicles.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 20:05 IST

Green chemists find a way to produce eco-friendly items

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 18 (ANI): A team of green chemists are working on techniques to produce useful compounds from wood and other fast-growing non-edible plant waste, through a chemical process named xylochemistry.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 19:41 IST

Little GPS tags uncover the secret life of desert bats

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 18 (ANI): Researchers with the help of miniaturized satellite-based tags have revealed that during drier periods desert bats must fly further and longer to fulfill their nightly needs.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 22:44 IST

Dark matter may be older than Big Bang: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 17 (ANI): A recent study has suggested that dark matter may have existed before the Big Bang.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 21:25 IST

Wearing helmet even when not on two-wheeler, sends feeling of...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 17 (ANI): The word ' helmet' conjures up images of a person riding a two-wheeler donning the protective headgear. A new study details the significance of objects deeply entrenched in our psyches.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 20:56 IST

Word-of-mouth or following someone's lead? Which is more powerful

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 15 (ANI) Research reveals the power of word-of-mouth in social learning, even when compared to the power of following the example of someone we trust or admire. The same research found, however, that both word-of-mouth and following someone else's lead are two of the most

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 20:46 IST

Human impacts on oceans nearly doubled in recent decade: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 15 (ANI): In the recent decade, the total human impacts on the world's oceans have nearly doubled and could double again in the next decade without adequate action, suggests researchers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 21:52 IST

Researchers discover fossil of monster penguin in New Zealand

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): Researchers have found a new species of giant penguin, which is about 1.6 metres tall, from fossils in Waipara, North Canterbury.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 21:17 IST

Abnormal blood pressure in mid and late life can increase...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): A recent study suggests that abnormal blood pressure in midlife persisting into late life increases the likelihood of developing dementia.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 21:02 IST

Fluorescent glow may reveal hidden life in the cosmos: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): Astronomers uncovered a new way of searching for life in the cosmos through harsh ultraviolet radiation flares from red suns that once helped to destroy surface life on planets.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 19:08 IST

Here's why sunscreen is harmful to seawater

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): Researchers studied how sunscreens release different compounds, such as trace metals and inorganic nutrients into Mediterranean seawater, with unknown effects on marine ecology.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 10:03 IST

Google remembers Vikram Sarabhai on birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Google on Monday dedicated a doodle to mark the 100th birth anniversary of Indian scientist Vikram Sarabhai.

Read More
iocl