Radical treatment of oral infection is not necessary before stem cell transplantation, says study

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 5 (ANI): A recent scientific study suggests that contrary to the conventional belief, oral infection has no association with the risk of patients that people developing serious infectious diseases within six months of undergoing stem cell transplantation.

The study was conducted by the researchers of the University of Helsinki and was published in the journal - PLOS ONE.

During the study, researchers investigated to find out if oral infections are associated with infectious complications as well as mortality rate after stem cell transplantation.

"Contrary to our assumptions, untreated oral infections had no connection with post-stem cell transplantation survival during the six-month follow-up period. Another surprise was that they had no link with any serious infectious complications occurring during the follow-up period," said lead researcher Tuomas Waltimo.

The process of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation is used for treating cancers and other severe blood and autoimmune diseases.

Owing to long durations required for recovery of the human immune system following stem cell transplantation procedure, patients generally have a heightened risk of infections. (ANI)

