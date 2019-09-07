According to the study published in the journal of the 'Bombay Natural History Society,' a trucker in Laos discovered a set of antlers, seemingly in fresh condition, in the early 1990s.
According to the study published in the journal of the 'Bombay Natural History Society,' a trucker in Laos discovered a set of antlers, seemingly in fresh condition, in the early 1990s.

Rare deer found alive after extinction!

ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:10 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): A recent study has found that a rare deer species from Thailand may have lived for at least an additional half-century after it was added to the extinction list in 1938.
Researcher Gary Galbreath, professor of biological sciences at North-western University's Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences, found that after the wild population died out from overhunting in 1932, the last known Schomburgk's deer died in captivity six years later.
According to the study published in the journal of the 'Bombay Natural History Society,' a trucker in Laos discovered a set of antlers, seemingly in fresh condition, in the early 1990s. He then gave the antlers to a shop in the northern Laos province of Phongsali.
In February 1991, the United Nations agronomist Laurent Chazee photographed the antlers. Galbreath and his collaborator GB Schroering recently analysed the antlers' physical condition in those photos.
Based on the widely spreading, basket-shaped, hyper-branched structure of the antlers, the team determined the antlers belonged to a Schomburgk's deer. (Other Asian deer's antlers do not have the same signature basket shape.)
Galbreath also confirmed that the antlers were fresh when photographed in 1991. The antlers -- spotted with dark red to reddish-brown dried blood -- had been excised from the deer's head. The colour of the blood and condition of the exposed bone marrow offered clues into the antlers' age.
"The relative antiquity of the antler specimens can be assessed by the materials such as dried marrow, still adhering to them. Even the blood was still reddish. It would become black with increased age. In the tropics, the antlers would not continue to look this way even within a matter of months," said Galbreath, an expert in Asian wildlife.
Before they were listed as "extinct," the deer was well documented in Thailand. Galbreath believes a small population probably also lived in a remote area in central Laos, where they just might still be living today. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:51 IST

Artificial intelligence may improve kidney disease diagnosis

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Researchers discovered that modern machine learning, a branch of artificial intelligence may augment the traditional way of diagnosing kidney disease.

Read More

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 21:45 IST

Study finds early humans breastfed their infants for longer duration

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): As researchers studied the fossilised teeth of a few ancient humans, they found that those ancestors breastfed their newborns for longer periods than their contemporary relatives.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 20:19 IST

Japanese scientists unearth largest dinosaur fossils

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 6 (ANI): Researchers from Japan have unearthed a new species of dinosaur which measured eight-meters long and weighed close to five tons.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 16:49 IST

Birds eat 400 to 500 million tonnes of insects annually: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 2 (ANI): Birds around the world eat 400 to 500 million metric tonnes of beetles, flies, ants, moths, aphids, grasshoppers, crickets and other arthropod per year, claims a study.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 16:21 IST

What you eat could impact your brain and memory: Study

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 2 (ANI): Researchers suggest high levels of a satiety hormone that reduces appetite could decrease a person's likelihood of developing Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:14 IST

Study reveals how memories form and fade!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): Researchers have identified the neural processes that make some memories fade rapidly while other memories persist over time.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 18:05 IST

Intelligent children more likely to turn vegetarian: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): Intelligent children may be more likely to be vegetarian as they grow and become adults, suggest researchers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 17:04 IST

Study finds leaf-eating Asian monkeys do not have a sweet tooth

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): Asian Colobine monkeys are unable to taste natural sugars, and in fact have a generally poor sense of taste as the receptors on their tongues do not function in the same way as for fruit-eating monkeys, found biologists.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 14:15 IST

Air pollution reduces amount of sunlight reaching Earth's surface: Study

Washington D.C [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): Air pollution absorbs and disperses sunlight and thereby reduces the amount that reaches the Earth's surface under the clear sky, reveals a study.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:44 IST

Study says teenagers drink a bathtub of sugary drinks a year

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): Teenagers, aged between 11 and 18, drink almost a bathtub full of sugary drinks on average a year, claim researchers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 22:41 IST

High CO2 levels can destabilise marine layer clouds: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): A study shows that marine stratus clouds could disappear if atmospheric CO2 levels climb high enough, raising global temperatures.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 21:41 IST

Palm oil farming not good for environment: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): Palm oil has become part of our daily lives, but a recent study serves as a reminder that intensive farming of this crop has a major impact on the environment.

Read More
iocl