Representative Image
Representative Image

Red wine compound may help astronauts stay strong: Study

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:55 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): A compound made with red wine called resveratrol could help Mars explorer stay strong, suggests a Harvard study.
Mars is about nine months from Earth and when the explorer reaches the finish line the resveratrol could help them stay strong.
The study published in the journal 'Frontiers in Physiology' shows that resveratrol substantially preserves muscle mass and strength in rats exposed to the wasting effects of simulated Mars gravity.
Out in space, unchallenged by gravity, muscles and bones weaken. Weight-bearing muscles are hit first and worst, like the soleus muscle in the calf.
"After just three weeks in space, the human soleus muscle shrinks by a third," said Dr Marie Mortreux, lead author of the study.
"This is accompanied by a loss of slow-twitch muscle fibers, which are needed for endurance," said Mortreux.
To allow astronauts to operate safely on long missions to Mars - whose gravitational pull is just 40 per cent of Earth's - mitigating strategies will be needed to prevent muscle deconditioning.
"Dietary strategies could be key," said Dr Mortreux, "especially since astronauts travelling to Mars won't have access to the type of exercise machines deployed on the International Space Station (ISS)."
A strong candidate is resveratrol: a compound commonly found in grape skin and blueberries that has been widely investigated for its anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidative, and anti-diabetic effects.
"Resveratrol has been shown to preserve bone and muscle mass in rats during complete unloading, analogous to microgravity during spaceflight. So, we hypothesised that a moderate daily dose would help mitigate muscle deconditioning in a Mars gravity analogue, too."
To mimic Mars gravity, the researchers used an approach in which rats were fitted with a full-body harness and suspended by a chain from their cage ceiling.
Thus, 24 male rats were exposed to normal loading (Earth) or 40 per cent loading (Mars) for 14 days. In each group, half received resveratrol (150 mg/kg/day) in water; the others got just the water. Otherwise, they fed freely from the same chow.
Calf circumference and front and rear paw grip force were measured weekly, and at 14 days the calf muscles were analysed.
As expected, the 'Mars' condition weakened the rats' grip and shrank their calf circumference, muscle weight and slow-twitch fibre content.
But incredibly, resveratrol supplementation almost entirely rescued front and rear paw grip in the Mars rats, to the level of the non-supplemented Earth rats.
What's more, resveratrol completely protected muscle mass (soleus and gastrocnemius) in the Mars rats, and in particular reduced the loss of slow-twitch muscle fibres.
"Further studies are needed to explore the mechanisms involved, as well as the effects of different doses of resveratrol (up to 700 mg/kg/day) in both males and females," said Dr Mortreux. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 20:04 IST

Researchers suggest tips to use recycled plastic

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): As part of a recent study, researchers found that there are various things that can be done to reuse plastics after the material has served its original purpose.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:00 IST

Intensive beekeeping not responsible for common bee diseases: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): A recent study has suggested that intensive beekeeping does not raise the risk of diseases that harm or kill the insects.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 18:56 IST

Breastfeeding practice by earliest ancestors explained

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): While the present-day doctors and pediatricians promote the idea of breastfeeding a newborn for better health benefits, recent findings suggest that it was a prevalent practice during ancient times.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 21:47 IST

Conifers species on road to extinction because of climate change: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): Climate change is expected to put many conifer species native to small islands around the world on the road to extinction by 2070, recent findings suggest.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 21:24 IST

Blood samples from the zoo may help predict diseases in humans: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): According to recent findings observed by a team of researchers, blood samples from the zoo help predict diseases in humans.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 23:08 IST

New species of lizard found in stomach of microraptor, named...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): A team of researchers has discovered a new specimen of a microraptor -- volant dromaeosaurid Microraptor zhaoianus -- with the remains of a nearly complete lizard preserved in its stomach. The researchers have named the lizard after Lord Indra.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 22:38 IST

500 species of fish change sex in adulthood: Researchers

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): Five hundred species of fish change sex in adulthood, often in response to environmental cues, researchers have found.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 22:29 IST

Here's how mosquito immune system fights off malaria parasite

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): A new study revealed the way mosquito immune systems fight malaria parasites, which may lay the groundwork for future research to combat the transmission of malaria.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 21:32 IST

Gadget's blue light increases consumption of sweets in rats at night

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): A new study revealed that just one hour of exposure to blue light (the kind of light produced by the screens of our many devices) at night raises blood sugar levels and increases sugar consumption in male rats.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:36 IST

Starfish-like animal can coordinate movement without brain's help: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): A computer model shows that a starfish-like animal can coordinate rhythmic motion based on body structure without their brain instructing them to do so. This provides insights useful for physiology and robotics, claim researchers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 19:46 IST

Vegetation can help cool potentially deadly urban heat islands: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): Planting more vegetation, using reflective materials on hard surfaces and installing green roofs on buildings can help cool potentially deadly urban heat islands, recent study suggests.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 18:30 IST

Awareness of product transformation boosts recycling: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): When consumers are reminded of the products that their recyclables can be turned into, they are more likely to recycle.

Read More
iocl