Representative image
Representative image

Research on bacteria adds to understanding of their social life

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 19:20 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): According to a study, strains of the bacterium Vibrio cholerae transform themselves from small, comma-shaped cells to long filaments in nutrient-poor environments to aid short-term survival.
This strategy of changing cell shape supports the growth of bacterial communities and allows the pathogen to compete in environments with a quick turnover of surfaces on which to grow.
The formation of the elongated cell shapes allowed the rapid formation of communities of bacteria that bind to surfaces, known as biofilms that are essential in turbulent nutrient environments. These formations came at the expense of being able to compete in the long term with biofilms made from smaller cells that pack together more tightly.
The finding added to the understanding of how bacteria adapt to their environment, reported a study published in the journal of Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
"Bacteria are normally thought of as solitary organisms, but they are actually highly-social organisms that like to live in groups. This research shows that we can relate cell structure to group behaviour in new ways when looking at realistic environments," said Carey Nadell, an assistant professor of biology at Dartmouth.
When not inside a human host, V. cholerae grows on nutritious pieces of debris in aquatic environments. This debris, known as chitin, comes from the shells of arthropods like plankton and shrimp. Cholera cell growth on the chitin typically takes place in the form of biofilms featuring clusters of organisms.
In the research, strains of cholera were grown in seawater and then observed using 3D microscopy with the aid of fluorescent markers to make the bacteria visible. The researchers found that the altered long-filaments become entangled, providing an advantage that allows the bacteria to quickly colonize nutrient-rich particles in seawater.
The researchers noted that the formation of the filament-like structure came at the expense of longer-term competitive ability enjoyed by shorter cells that adhere more strongly to each other and to surfaces.
"This has important consequences for how cells survive in the environment. It shows how bacterial cell shape can be coupled to environmental success during the surface occupation, competition within biofilms, and dispersal to new resource patches," said Nadell.
There are many strains of the cholera bacteria. Because the bacteria in the study were grown in seawater, the research does not directly lead to a greater understanding of how cholera acts within the human body.
The discovery of a new way that bacteria form groups on surfaces can, however, help researchers understand more about how bacteria act and associate. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 19:34 IST

Green turtles eat plastic that looks like their food: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): Green turtles are more likely to swallow plastic that resembles their natural diet of seagrass, suggest researchers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 19:16 IST

Water pollution may be keeping silver carp out of Great Lakes

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): A new study suggests that Chicago's water pollution may be a contributing factor for the lack of upstream movement in silver carp fish.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 19:02 IST

A revolutionary new way for bending metals found

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): A surprising discovery by researchers has upended previous notions about metal deformation, which could also help in creating a stronger, more durable material.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 17:56 IST

Enhancement in AI is need of an hour: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): A pair of researchers concluded in an analysis that Artificial Intelligence engineers should enlist ideas from a broad range of social science disciplines in order to reduce the potential harm of their creations and to better serve society as a whole.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 16:08 IST

Despite habitat protection, Northern Spotted Owl population is declining

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): A recent study found that the Northern Spotted Owl population in Washington's Mount Rainier National Park has declined sharply in the past two decades despite the long-term preservation of habitat within the park.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 14:51 IST

Here's the reason for sharks' bright green hue in ocean depths

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): In the depths of the sea, certain shark species transform the ocean's blue light into a bright green color that only other their kind can see. Researchers have now identified what's responsible for the sharks' bright green hue.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:16 IST

A new experiment can help police catch criminals: Study

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): A new test could help police to determine when criminals or witnesses are lying about their knowledge of a person's identity.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:34 IST

Human activity probably affects giraffes' social networks

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): Researchers examined two adjacent giraffe populations in Kenya to determine whether human activities and high predation affect their social networks.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 21:35 IST

Not so easy for mainstream brands to go green: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Researchers have found that when mainstream brands advertise that their product is environmentally friendly or 'green', consumers may actually evaluate the claim and switch to a more niche green brand.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 20:06 IST

Children notice what adult miss: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Although adults can beat children at most cognitive tasks, new research showed that children have more sharp and focused minds as compared to them.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 22:10 IST

Now solve your own problems using Virtual Reality

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): People usually seek a friend's advice whenever in doubt. But how about solving your problems on your own?

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 19:04 IST

Self-sterilising polymer proves potent against drug-resistant pathogens

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): A recent study has found that an elastic polymer possesses broad-spectrum antimicrobial properties, allowing it to kill a range of viruses and drug-resistant bacteria in just minutes including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).

Read More
iocl