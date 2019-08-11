Representative Image
Representative Image

Researchers design new materials to enhance natural gas storage, reduce global warming

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 22:22 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): Scientists have designed plastic-based materials that can effectively store natural gas. The materials can not only make large-scale, cost-effective, and safe natural gas storage possible, but further hold a strong promise for combating global warming, suggests a study.
The study was published in the journal 'Natural Energy'.
Natural gas (predominantly methane) is a clean energy alternative. It is stored by compression, liquefaction, or adsorption. Among these, adsorbed natural gas (ANG) storage is a more efficient, cheaper, and safer alternative to conventional compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage approaches that have drawbacks such as low storage efficiency, high costs, and safety concerns. However, developing adsorptive materials that can more fully exploit the advantages of ANG storage has remained a challenging task.
"We envision a whole host of new designs and mechanisms to be developed based on our concept. Since natural gas is a much cleaner fuel than coal and petroleum, new developments in this realm will help switch to the use of less polluting fuels," said Cafer T. Yavuz, lead researcher of the study.
The research team synthesised 29 unique porous polymeric structures with inherent flexibility and tested their methane gas uptake capacity at high pressures.
These porous polymers had varying synthetic complexities, porosities, and morphologies, and the researchers subjected each porous polymer to pure methane gas under various conditions to study the ANG performances.
Of these 29 distinct chemical structures, COP-150 was particularly noteworthy as it achieved a high deliverable gravimetric methane working capacity.
COP-150 can be produced using freely available and easily accessible plastic materials, and moreover, its synthesis takes place at room temperature, open to the air, and no previous purification of the chemicals is required. The pressure-triggered flexible structure of COP-150 is also advantageous in terms of the total working capacity of deliverable methane for real applications.
The research team believed that the increased pressure flexes the network structure of COP-150 showing "swelling" behaviour, and suggested that the flexibility provides rapid desorption and thermal management, while the hydrophobicity and the nature of the covalently bonded framework allow these promising materials to tolerate harsh conditions.
This swelling mechanism of expansion-contraction solves two other major issues, the team noted. Firstly, when using adsorbents based on such a mechanism, unsafe pressure spikes that may occur due to temperature swings can be eliminated. In addition, contamination can also be minimized, since the adsorbent remains contracted when no gas is stored. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 21:47 IST

Fear of predators leaves long-lasting changes in wild animals: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): A new study conducted by researchers of Western University demonstrates that the fear of predator can leave long-lasting traces of fearful behaviour comparing its effect with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 19:34 IST

Green turtles eat plastic that looks like their food: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): Green turtles are more likely to swallow plastic that resembles their natural diet of seagrass, suggest researchers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 19:20 IST

Research on bacteria adds to understanding of their social life

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): According to a study, strains of the bacterium Vibrio cholerae transform themselves from small, comma-shaped cells to long filaments in nutrient-poor environments to aid short-term survival.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 19:16 IST

Water pollution may be keeping silver carp out of Great Lakes

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): A new study suggests that Chicago's water pollution may be a contributing factor for the lack of upstream movement in silver carp fish.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 19:02 IST

A revolutionary new way for bending metals found

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): A surprising discovery by researchers has upended previous notions about metal deformation, which could also help in creating a stronger, more durable material.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 17:56 IST

Enhancement in AI is need of an hour: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): A pair of researchers concluded in an analysis that Artificial Intelligence engineers should enlist ideas from a broad range of social science disciplines in order to reduce the potential harm of their creations and to better serve society as a whole.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 16:08 IST

Despite habitat protection, Northern Spotted Owl population is declining

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): A recent study found that the Northern Spotted Owl population in Washington's Mount Rainier National Park has declined sharply in the past two decades despite the long-term preservation of habitat within the park.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 14:51 IST

Here's the reason for sharks' bright green hue in ocean depths

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): In the depths of the sea, certain shark species transform the ocean's blue light into a bright green color that only other their kind can see. Researchers have now identified what's responsible for the sharks' bright green hue.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:16 IST

A new experiment can help police catch criminals: Study

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): A new test could help police to determine when criminals or witnesses are lying about their knowledge of a person's identity.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:34 IST

Human activity probably affects giraffes' social networks

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): Researchers examined two adjacent giraffe populations in Kenya to determine whether human activities and high predation affect their social networks.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 21:35 IST

Not so easy for mainstream brands to go green: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Researchers have found that when mainstream brands advertise that their product is environmentally friendly or 'green', consumers may actually evaluate the claim and switch to a more niche green brand.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 20:06 IST

Children notice what adult miss: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Although adults can beat children at most cognitive tasks, new research showed that children have more sharp and focused minds as compared to them.

Read More
iocl