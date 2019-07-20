Representative image
Representative image

Researchers identify new frog species

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 22:13 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 20 (ANI): A team of researchers has recently identified and described two new frog species found in Ecuador.
"I have been looking at these frogs for years now, so going over the whole process of observing them in their habitats and then analysing them and comparing them under the microscope, to finally naming them is a long, but very satisfying journey," said Urgiles, lead author of the study published in the journal of ZooKeys.
"One of the things that I found most interesting about these guys is that they don't have metamorphosis like a regular frog, but instead they develop entirely inside eggs that adult females deposit in the ground. They really don't need water bodies for their development. Both of the new frog species inhabit high elevation ecosystems in the mountain range over 8,000 feet, so even though we are right there in the equator, it's very cold and windy most of the year," Urgiles explained.
The team of researchers has been studying frogs in Ecuador for the past few years. In 2017, Urgiles found the first new species and named it Pristimantis quintanai. She found the second species Pristimantis cajanuma in 2018. Both were found in the Paramo and montane forest of the southern Ecuadorean Andes.
The frogs are tiny, measuring .8 inch. Pristimantis quintanai females are brown and black and Pristimantis cajanuma are green and black, both easily blending into the foliage. They have a distinct call that is sharp and continuous, sounding like tik-tik-tik-tik.
Urgiles examined DNA samples collected by the international team back in Savage's lab at UCF, generated genetic sequences, and constructed the phylogenetic analysis. Other team members also worked the morphological diagnosis and comparisons with other frogs and acoustic analysis of the frogs' calls.
"In these analyses, we use all of the genetic similarities and differences we find to build phylogenetic trees, and when we find that a 'branch' on the 'tree' has strong support and contains all of the individuals that share the same morphological characteristics, then we have good evidence to describe it as a new species. We used this method, along with vocalisation and location data, to conclude that the two species we describe are distinct from any other species that have ever been characterised," said Assistant Professor Anna Savage.
The work is critical because of the vast diversity that has yet to be discovered in the tropical Andes of South America. In 2018, 13 new species of frogs were documented in the tropical Andes of Ecuador and so far in 2019 five new frogs have been documented.
There are potentially thousands of new plants and animals in the area that may hold the key to other discoveries. It's important to know what is there, to better understand the threats to habitat loss and disease so conservation methods can be established to protect the resources. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 23:09 IST

New species of flying squirrel found

Washington D.C. [USA], July 20 (ANI): Third species of the most mysterious and rarest amongst all flying squirrels has been discovered in Yunnan Province of China.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 20:57 IST

Researchers develop eco-friendly process to remove pollutants from water

Washington D.C. [USA], July 20 (ANI): Researchers developed a wastewater treatment process that uses a common agricultural byproduct to effectively remove pollutants and environmental hormones, known as endocrine disruptors.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 20:40 IST

Here's how mammals' brains distinguish odours

Washington D.C. [USA], July 20 (ANI): Researchers found that approximately six types of mammals from mice to cats distinguish odours in almost the same way by using circuitry in the brain.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 23:16 IST

Cigarette butts hamper plant growth: study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 19 (ANI): A new research has discovered that cigarette butts, the most common form of litter on the planet, is perhaps responsible for significantly reducing plant growth.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 20:24 IST

Changes in Stone tools used by Mesolithic hunter-gatherers...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): The gradual change in stone tools during ancient times may show how Mesolithic hunter-gatherers responded to changing climate

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:34 IST

Researchers develop device for sustainably using geothermal energy

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): A team of researchers has developed a stable battery cell that can directly convert heat into electricity, providing a way to use geothermal energy in a sustainable way.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:55 IST

Red wine compound may help astronauts stay strong: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): A compound made with red wine called resveratrol could help Mars explorer stay strong, suggests a Harvard study.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 20:04 IST

Researchers suggest tips to use recycled plastic

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): As part of a recent study, researchers found that there are various things that can be done to reuse plastics after the material has served its original purpose.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:00 IST

Intensive beekeeping not responsible for common bee diseases: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): A recent study has suggested that intensive beekeeping does not raise the risk of diseases that harm or kill the insects.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 18:56 IST

Breastfeeding practice by earliest ancestors explained

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): While the present-day doctors and pediatricians promote the idea of breastfeeding a newborn for better health benefits, recent findings suggest that it was a prevalent practice during ancient times.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 21:47 IST

Conifers species on road to extinction because of climate change: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): Climate change is expected to put many conifer species native to small islands around the world on the road to extinction by 2070, recent findings suggest.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 21:24 IST

Blood samples from the zoo may help predict diseases in humans: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): According to recent findings observed by a team of researchers, blood samples from the zoo help predict diseases in humans.

Read More
iocl