Representative Image
Representative Image

Researchers identify prehistoric crocodile

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 04:51 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Researchers took nearly 250 years to identify the fossils of an ancient crocodile that lived around 180 million years ago.
A fossil skull found in a Bavarian town in the 1770s has been recognised as belonging to the now-extinct species Mystriosaurus laurillardi, which lived in tropical waters during the Jurassic Period.
According to the study published in the journal, 'Acta Palaeontol' for the past 60 years, it was thought the animal was part of a similar species, known as Steneosaurus bollensis, which existed around the same time.
Palaeontologists identified the animal by analysing fossils unearthed in the UK and Germany.
The team, which included scientists from the University of Edinburgh, also revealed that another skull, discovered in Yorkshire in the 1800s, belongs to Mystriosaurus laurillardi.
The marine predator -- which was more than four metres in length -- had a long snout and pointed teeth, and preyed on fish, the team said. It lived in warm seas alongside other animals including ammonites and large marine reptiles, called ichthyosaurs.
The discovery of fossils in present-day Germany and the UK showed that the species could easily swim between islands, much like modern saltwater crocodiles.
The study, led by Naturkunde-Museum Bielefeld in Germany, was supported by the Palaeontographical Society, Leverhulme Trust and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada.
"Mystriosaurus looked like a gharial but it had a shorter snout with its nasal opening facing forwards, whereas in nearly all other fossil and living crocodiles the nasal opening is placed on top of the snout," said the lead author of the study, Sven Sachs, of the Naturkunde-Museum Bielefeld.
"Unravelling the complex history and anatomy of fossils like Mystriosaurus is necessary if we are to understand the diversification of crocodiles during the Jurassic. Their rapid increase in biodiversity between 200 and 180 million years ago is still poorly understood," said Dr Mark Young, of the University of Edinburgh's School of GeoSciences. (ANI)

