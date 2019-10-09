Saturn
Saturn

Saturn outshines Jupiter with discovery of 20 new moons!

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 04:32 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 9 (ANI): It's time to move over Jupiter and hail the new moon king - Saturn!
The fifth planet in the solar system, Jupiter earlier had the badge of having the most moons- 79, but now Saturn, which stands sixth in the solar system has surpassed its neighbour on Monday when a team of astronomers led by Scott S. Sheppard discovered 20 new moons on the planet.
Saturn's total moons now stand at a total of 82. The finding was announced by the International Astronomical Union's Minor Planet Center, cited USA Today.
Sheppard even added that there might be 100 tinier moons orbiting Saturns, which are yet to be discovered.
"Using some of the largest telescopes in the world, we are now completing the inventory of small moons around the giant planets," he Sheppard.
"They play a crucial role in helping us determine how our solar system's planets formed and evolved," Sheppard continued.
Shedding more light on the size of the moons, astronomers explained that each is about 3 miles of five kilometers in diameter.
Seventeen of them orbit the planet backwards, or in a retrograde direction, meaning their movement is opposite of the planet's rotation around its axis.
Meanwhile, the other three moons orbit in the same direction as Saturn rotates.
The new moons came to light when the astronomers used a telescope in Hawaii over the past few months.
To excite science enthusiasts, even more, Sheppard and his team are even asking people to suggest names for Saturn's natural satellites.
This move comes in the wake of last years' Sheppard's discovery of 12 new moons orbiting Jupiter and the online contest to name five of them.
"I was so thrilled with the amount of public engagement over the Jupiter moon-naming contest that we've decided to do another one to name these newly discovered Saturnian moons," Sheppard said.
Well this time, Sheppard is asking for the moons to be named "after giants from Norse, Gallic or Inuit mythology."
To submit the suggestions, all you have to do is visiting the Twitter page -- @SaturnLunacy and submit your entries.
The contest which opened on Monday is due to close in December. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 18:42 IST

Anticipating performance contributes to memory deficit

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Anticipating your own performance at work or school may hinder your pre-performance memory. Also, the presence of an audience may be an important contributory factor to the deficit, suggests a study.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 14:36 IST

Study reveals lasting impact of declining winter

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Decline in winters or frost days could have lasting impacts on ecosystems, water supplies, the economy, tourism, and human health, says a study.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 21:29 IST

Researchers find environment friendly way to develop batteries

Washington DC [USA], Sept 30 (ANI): Researchers have developed a new concept for an aluminium battery, which will give it twice the energy density as compared to previous versions, and with least environmental impact.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 22:37 IST

Washing clothes in machines releases microfibres that ultimately...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): Researchers have found that even delicate wash cycles in washing machines account for release of microfibre plastics from clothes that ultimately reach the oceans.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 21:10 IST

Sleep varies by age, geographical location, gender: Study

Washington DC [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): A new study has found that the duration and timing of sleep vary depending on age, gender and region where they live.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 21:07 IST

Dark coloured giraffes less friendly: Study

Washington DC [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): A study has found that giraffes with darker colour are not as socialising in nature as compared to those that are light coloured.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 19:53 IST

Sounds affect flies' survival: Study

Washington DC [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): Researchers have found that natural or manmade noise affects the reproduction and survival of flies.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 19:21 IST

Combination of wood fibre, spider silk could pose as rival to plastic

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): It's a no-brainer that humans have generated tonnes of plastic and are now looking for a better alternative to it. Well, researchers at the Aalto University and VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland have succeeded in discovering a strong and extensible possible

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 19:16 IST

Climate change may impact ability of soil to absorb water: Study

Washington DC [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): Climate change not only has catastrophic effects on coasts, oceans, ecosystems, weather and human health but is also largely impacting soil, say researchers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 22:37 IST

Asia may face water scarcity for new power plants

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): A new study has found that climate change and over-tapped waterways may significantly affect developing parts of Asia because of the lack of water to cool power plants.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:38 IST

Reversing baldness can be as easy as wearing a hat!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): Going bald can be the worst nightmare for many but what if reversing could be as easy as wearing a hat?

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 06:40 IST

Climate change affecting shark pups development: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Climate change is showing its catastrophic effect on the growth and body condition of shark pups, says a recent study.

Read More
iocl