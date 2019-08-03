Representative image
Representative image

Scientists identify way to increase sustainability of manufactured soils

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:41 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], August 3 (ANI): A combination of waste materials supplemented with a product of biomass could help in the search for high-quality soils, suggests a new study.
The study published in the journal 'Science of the Total Environment', focused on a soil composed of waste materials, which has been deployed to support a variety of plants within natural and artificial environments over an 18-year timescale.
"Manufactured soils are a growing component in the fight for global food security. But for them to be effective and sustainable, they must retain and cycle nutrients without the need for significant fertilizer inputs," said Dr Kate Schofield, lead researcher of the study.
"This study has shown that, by combining waste material with pyrolysed biomass (charcoal), the number of nutrients escaping can be significantly reduced. It is a promising first indication that sustainable soils from waste can be generated and something we are now looking to build on through our current research."
Scientists from the University of Plymouth demonstrated that adding biochar - a solid, carbon-rich material derived from biomass - to soil constructed from waste materials, reduces the loss of essential nutrients such as nitrogen and carbon.
They believed that it can improve the sustainability of manufactured soils by enhancing conditions suitable to sustain plant growth, by improving moisture content, nutrient retention, and carbon storage capacity.
It will also lower the soil's dependence on intensive fertiliser applications, reducing both cost and the risk of pollution from the excessive leaching of nitrogen.
However, its success has relied on regular fertiliser applications to supply the required nutrients so the research objective was to measure the effect of biochar application on the retention of macronutrients over the experimental period.
Mineral and organic waste materials, derived from a range of industries and activities, have the potential to be reused as components of manufactured soils.
Their uses include the manufacture of topsoils for urban grasslands and as materials for the horticulture, agriculture, amenity, and restoration markets. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 14:06 IST

Elephant extinction may raise carbon dioxide levels in atmosphere: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): Forest elephants engineer the ecosystem of the entire central African forest, but their catastrophic decline toward extinction has catastrophic implications for carbon policy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:38 IST

Shared e-scooters aren't as environmentally friendly as other...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): People who think electric scooters or e-scooters are environmentally friendly, take note!

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 21:27 IST

Scientists identify new approach for converting carbon dioxide...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Scientists have identified a new approach for converting carbon dioxide to methane in one step in a single pot called 'one-pot catalysis system' thus eliminating an intermediate step usually needed in the reduction process.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 07:02 IST

NASA discovers potentially habitable planet 31 light-years away

Washington DC [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): In what could be one of the biggest developments in the search for habitable planets, NASA has discovered a "Super-Earth" estimated to be about six times the size of our planet and located a mere 31 light-years away.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 20:26 IST

Here's how barn owls can help advance navigation technology

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): While owls might not affect the human race significantly, these nocturnal species can form the basis of electronic navigation devices, a new study has revealed.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 19:06 IST

Ear 'tickle' therapy can slow ageing: Study

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Tickling ear with small electric current seems to rebalance the autonomic nervous system for the people over 55, potentially slowing down one of the effects of ageing, suggests a study.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 01:43 IST

Climate change disrupting plant-pollinator relationship: study

Washington DC [USA], July 29 (ANI): While plants rely on bees for pollination, bees need plants to supply nectar and pollen. Scientists have discovered that climate change is adversely affecting these mutualistic interactions.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 00:04 IST

Here's how pufferfish got its wacky spines

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29 (ANI): Pufferfishes are known for their peculiar and extreme skin structure, but how they came to possess the spikes on the body known as spines remained a mystery. Recently researchers identified the genes responsible for the evolution and development of pufferfish spin

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 23:51 IST

Study highlights noticing one driving hazard leads to other...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): People who notice one traffic hazard are less likely to notice other hazards, says a recent study. The finding applies both on the driver training and the development of automated vehicle safety.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 23:45 IST

Impose fees on producers to reduce greenhouse gas: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): Research recommends that imposing fees on energy producers that emit greenhouse gas can improve the health and financial well-being of the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 23:36 IST

Researchers develop wearable device that will deliver opioid...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): Researchers are developing a device that will detect opioid overdose and automatically deliver naloxone, a drug known to reverse deadly effects.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 22:02 IST

Here's the science behind giving up

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): A new study on the science behind giving up could lead to helping people find motivation when they are depressed and conversely decrease motivation for drugs.

Read More
iocl