The researchers also tested the polymer against three viruses: an analog virus for rabies, a strain of influenza and a strain of human adenovirus.
The researchers also tested the polymer against three viruses: an analog virus for rabies, a strain of influenza and a strain of human adenovirus.

Self-sterilising polymer proves potent against drug-resistant pathogens

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 19:04 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): A recent study has found that an elastic polymer possesses broad-spectrum antimicrobial properties, allowing it to kill a range of viruses and drug-resistant bacteria in just minutes including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).
The study has been published in the journal of 'Materials Horizons'.
"We were exploring a different approach for creating antimicrobial materials when we observed some interesting behavior from this polymer and decided to explore its potential in greater depth," said Rich Spontak, co-corresponding author of the study.
"And what we found is extremely promising as an alternate weapon to existing materials-related approaches in the fight against drug-resistant pathogens. This could be particularly useful in clinical settings such as hospitals or doctor's offices as well as senior living facilities, where pathogen transmission can have dire consequences," Spontak added.
The researchers tested the polymer against six types of bacteria, including three antibiotic-resistant strains: MRSA, vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus faecium, and carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii. When 40 per cent or more of the relevant polymer units contain sulfonic acid groups, the polymer killed 99.9999 per cent of each strain of bacteria within five minutes.
The researchers also tested the polymer against three viruses: an analog virus for rabies, a strain of influenza and a strain of human adenovirus.
"The polymer was able to fully destroy influenza and the rabies analog within five minutes," said Frank Scholle, co-author of the paper.
"While the polymer with lower concentrations of the sulfonic acid groups had no practical effect against human adenovirus, it could destroy 99.997 per cent of that virus at higher sulfonic acid levels."
One concern of the researchers was that the polymer's antimicrobial effect could progressively worsen over time, as sulfonic acid groups were neutralized when they interacted with positively charged ions (cations) in water. However, they found that the polymer could be fully "recharged" by exposing it to an acid solution.
"In laboratory settings, you could do this by dipping the polymer into a strong acid," said Ghiladi. "But in other settings - such as a hospital room - you could simply spray the polymer surface with vinegar."
"The work we've done here highlights a promising new approach to creating antimicrobial surfaces for use in the fight against drug-resistant pathogens - and hospital-acquired infections in particular," said Ghiladi.
"We are very eager to see how we can further modify this and other polymers to retain such effective and fast-acting antimicrobial properties while improving other attributes that would be attractive for other applications," said Spontak. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 17:07 IST

Seabirds threatened by hazardous chemicals in plastics: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): An international collaboration led by scientists at Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology (TUAT), Japan, has found that hazardous chemicals were detected in plastics eaten by seabirds, ultimately affecting their existence.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 14:50 IST

Eleven new species of rain frogs discovered in tropical Andes

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): Eleven new rain frog species have been discovered in the tropical Andes making it the largest number of frog species described in a single article from the western hemisphere in over a decade.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 12:48 IST

Sustainability is the key to save water

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Like many other places, villages around Thar Desert have also been pushed to extreme conditions due to lack of water and soaring temperatures.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:41 IST

Scientists identify way to increase sustainability of manufactured soils

Washington D.C. [USA], August 3 (ANI): A combination of waste materials supplemented with a product of biomass could help in the search for high-quality soils, suggests a new study.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 14:06 IST

Elephant extinction may raise carbon dioxide levels in atmosphere: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): Forest elephants engineer the ecosystem of the entire central African forest, but their catastrophic decline toward extinction has catastrophic implications for carbon policy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:38 IST

Shared e-scooters aren't as environmentally friendly as other...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): People who think electric scooters or e-scooters are environmentally friendly, take note!

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 21:27 IST

Scientists identify new approach for converting carbon dioxide...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Scientists have identified a new approach for converting carbon dioxide to methane in one step in a single pot called 'one-pot catalysis system' thus eliminating an intermediate step usually needed in the reduction process.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 07:02 IST

NASA discovers potentially habitable planet 31 light-years away

Washington DC [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): In what could be one of the biggest developments in the search for habitable planets, NASA has discovered a "Super-Earth" estimated to be about six times the size of our planet and located a mere 31 light-years away.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 20:26 IST

Here's how barn owls can help advance navigation technology

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): While owls might not affect the human race significantly, these nocturnal species can form the basis of electronic navigation devices, a new study has revealed.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 19:06 IST

Ear 'tickle' therapy can slow ageing: Study

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Tickling ear with small electric current seems to rebalance the autonomic nervous system for the people over 55, potentially slowing down one of the effects of ageing, suggests a study.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 01:43 IST

Climate change disrupting plant-pollinator relationship: study

Washington DC [USA], July 29 (ANI): While plants rely on bees for pollination, bees need plants to supply nectar and pollen. Scientists have discovered that climate change is adversely affecting these mutualistic interactions.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 00:04 IST

Here's how pufferfish got its wacky spines

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29 (ANI): Pufferfishes are known for their peculiar and extreme skin structure, but how they came to possess the spikes on the body known as spines remained a mystery. Recently researchers identified the genes responsible for the evolution and development of pufferfish spin

Read More
iocl