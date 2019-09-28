Representative image
Representative image

Sounds affect flies' survival: Study

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 19:53 IST

Washington DC [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): Researchers have found that natural or manmade noise affects the reproduction and survival of flies.
Ormia flies try to listen to cricket calls to find hosts for their young. When found, the flies deposit their eggs on or near the cricket. Larvae hatch and burrow inside of the cricket, eventually bursting through and killing the host.
Therefore, the researchers hypothesised that noise could interfere with eavesdropping among the flies such that they have a difficult time finding their hosts.
The research was published in -- Royal Society Open Science -- and used sticky fly traps near speakers broadcasting cricket calls across a gradient of noise.
The results showed that fewer parasitoid flies were caught near speakers in noisier locations. Because parasitoids end up killing their hosts, the results suggest that crickets may benefit from calling in noisy areas.
The study also found that both traffic noise and natural ocean noise inhibit fly orientation to sound, suggesting crickets could use sound like a parasite shield across different soundscapes.
These results suggested that soundscapes may influence the evolution of tightly co-evolved host-parasitoid relationships. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 19:21 IST

Combination of wood fibre, spider silk could pose as rival to plastic

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): It's a no-brainer that humans have generated tonnes of plastic and are now looking for a better alternative to it. Well, researchers at the Aalto University and VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland have succeeded in discovering a strong and extensible possible

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 19:16 IST

Climate change may impact ability of soil to absorb water: Study

Washington DC [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): Climate change not only has catastrophic effects on coasts, oceans, ecosystems, weather and human health but is also largely impacting soil, say researchers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 22:37 IST

Asia may face water scarcity for new power plants

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): A new study has found that climate change and over-tapped waterways may significantly affect developing parts of Asia because of the lack of water to cool power plants.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:38 IST

Reversing baldness can be as easy as wearing a hat!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): Going bald can be the worst nightmare for many but what if reversing could be as easy as wearing a hat?

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 06:40 IST

Climate change affecting shark pups development: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Climate change is showing its catastrophic effect on the growth and body condition of shark pups, says a recent study.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 12:08 IST

Intl Space Station repairs expected later this year: NASA

Moscow [Russia], Sept 15 (Sputnik/ANI): Astronauts at the International Space Station (ISS) will conduct five spacewalks before the end of this year in order to repair an antimatter detector, a US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) spokesperson told Sputnik.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 06:36 IST

Study reveals details of another mass-extinction held 260...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Researchers have recently learned about a new catastrophic mass-extinction event that happened around 260 million years ago.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 04:52 IST

Astronomers detect water vapour on an exoplanet

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): In their quest to find a planet where conditions can lead to the proliferation of life, astronomers have discovered water vapour on the exoplanet K2-18b.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 04:51 IST

Researchers identify prehistoric crocodile

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Researchers took nearly 250 years to identify the fossils of an ancient crocodile that lived around 180 million years ago.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 22:49 IST

Body's nano-sized cells may potentially be used to treat cancer: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): A recent study has suggested that Nano-sized cells present in our body that are responsible for transferring genetic material to other cells may turn into mini transporter to kill the cancer cell, suggests a study from Michigan State University and Stanford Univer

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 22:49 IST

What you eat could affect your brain and memory: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): While we know what we eat has an impact on our physical wellbeing, it can also affect our brain and memory, suggests a study.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 06:49 IST

Researchers create 'blackest black' material with carbon nanotubes

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): Researchers have created a material, which they claim to be "10 times blacker than anything" with carbon nanotubes.

Read More
iocl