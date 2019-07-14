Representative image
Representative image

Starfish-like animal can coordinate movement without brain's help: Study

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:36 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): A computer model shows that a starfish-like animal can coordinate rhythmic motion based on body structure without their brain instructing them to do so. This provides insights useful for physiology and robotics, claim researchers.
Scientists have found that green brittle stars with five arms show a different "pumping" movement pattern than those with six arms. Using a mathematical model, they have shown that such movements can be coordinated by the flow of internal body fluid alone, rather than neuronal activity, according to the study published in the journal of Scientific Reports.
Animals constantly make rhythmic movements such as breathing, feeding and walking. Physiological studies and robotics have shown that neuronal activity and physical structure, respectively, are involved in coordinating those movements. However, how physical structure affects such movement in animals is unknown.
A team consisting of Hitoshi Aonuma, Daiki Wakita, and Yumino Hayase studied the green brittle star Ophiarachna incrassata, a starfish-like aquatic animal found in tropic and sub-tropic oceans of the Indo-Pacific region with typically five and occasionally six arms.
First, the researchers looked at five-armed brittle stars and discovered a repeated movement in five fan-shaped parts between the arms that shrink and expand, which they named "pumping."
They found that the pumping occurred in a coordinated, asynchronous manner: movement of one part was followed by that of the second-neighbor part, not the immediate-neighbor part, in a pentagonal star.
Then, the team built a mathematical model and found that coordinated movement can be achieved by an internal fluid flow created by changing volume and pressure in each part. When the researchers altered the number of parts from five to six in the simulation, it showed changes in the pumping patterns: three second-neighbor parts shrank and expanded in unison followed by the same synchronous movements in the other three.
They observed a six-armed brittle star and confirmed that the simulation was accurate compared to the real animal. "This suggests the rhythmic movement can be coordinated without neuronal interactions between body parts. The insight could inspire future robot designs for generating coordinated movements without a complex control system. Further research should investigate how different body structures affect movement patterns and how neuronal and non-neuronal activities each play a role in moving processes," said, the lead author of the study Hitoshi Aonuma.
Since pumping occurs after feeding, the team considered it a digestive process and suspected that different patterns in pumping create different flows in the animal's intestine, possibly affecting its digestive function. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 19:46 IST

Vegetation can help cool potentially deadly urban heat islands: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): Planting more vegetation, using reflective materials on hard surfaces and installing green roofs on buildings can help cool potentially deadly urban heat islands, recent study suggests.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 18:30 IST

Awareness of product transformation boosts recycling: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): When consumers are reminded of the products that their recyclables can be turned into, they are more likely to recycle.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 20:33 IST

Insects feel persistent pain after injury: study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): A new study provides compelling evidence to suggest that insects also experience chronic pain, which persists long after the healing of an initial injury.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 20:31 IST

Scientist find bird foot with extremely long toe

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): Researchers have discovered a bird foot from 99 million years ago that had a hyper-elongated third toe.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 20:20 IST

Study suggests new virus found may have coevolved with human lineage

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): In 2014, a virus called crAssphage that infects bacteria was discovered as part of the body's intestinal environment. Now, a recent study investigated its origin and evolution, which may have coevolved with human lineage.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 18:01 IST

Switching to renewable energy can drive up energy poverty: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): Switching to renewable energy sources from fossil fuels can help reduce carbon emissions but at the expense of increased energy inequality, claims a study.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 14:22 IST

Coral reefs shifting away from equator, researchers point out

Washington DC [USA], July 10 (ANI): The number of young corals on tropical reefs has declined by 85 per cent - and doubled on subtropical reefs - during the last four decades.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 22:26 IST

Researchers recommend keeping Cheetahs in zoological gardens to...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): In a recent study pertaining to the decreasing amount of Cheetahs all around the world, researchers have found that the age of mothers' at the first pregnancy is the decisive factor which comes in way of their reproduction. In order to tackle that, researchers reco

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 18:31 IST

Do climate fluctuations affect global crop yields?

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): A recent study has estimated the degree to which different modes of climate variability cause volatility in the global and regional production of corn, wheat, and soy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 14:35 IST

Climate change, deforestation pushing tropical species towards extinction

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): Climate change and deforestation are two major phenomena that are pushing tropical species towards extinction.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 19:17 IST

Some corals can survive in acidified ocean conditions

Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): Out of many corals which face survival risk because of rising acidity of the oceans, Caribbean coral species can survive and grow under the rising carbon dioxide levels, found researchers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:55 IST

Octopus arms may have minds: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): A research studying the behavior and neuroscience of octopuses suggests that the mollusc's arms may have minds of their own.

Read More
iocl