The majority of instructors understood that banning technology in class is not an answer.
The majority of instructors understood that banning technology in class is not an answer.

Students feel professors must stop internet usage in classroom!

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 22:28 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 13 (ANI): Other than teaching, professors must also take care of the fact that their students don't surf the web in class, believe students, says a recent study.
In a recent mixed-method study, published in the Journal of 'Scholarship of Teaching and Learning,' researchers surveyed 478 undergraduates and 36 instructors on their perception of technology use in class.
The survey found that nine per cent of students thought course materials that could be seen on other students' laptops were distracting, whereas 49 per cent thought that non-course materials on other students' screens were distracting.
Although most students used technology in class to keep up with the course, some also used it to catch up on other classes, or because they felt bored and not engaged in the classroom. Students felt strongly that it is their right to use technology as they see fit since they are adults paying for their education.
"While students felt that it was their choice to use the technology, they saw it as the instructors' responsibility to motivate them not to use it," said co-author of the study Elena Neiterman.
Instructors saw technology as useful for providing accessible education, but it was also distracting for them: 68 percent were bothered by the use of phones in the classroom.
Only 32 per cent were bothered by the use of laptops and tablets, however, probably because they assume that laptops and tablets are used by students for class-work.
Some instructors also reported that off-task technology not only affected student learning but also hindered their own ability to teach effectively.
"Some students said that instructors need to be more entertaining to keep students engaged in the classroom, but this is a big ask, given that we are not employed in the entertainment industry. There is also a question of what we are preparing our students for: If we are training them for future employment, we might need to teach them to focus even if the class is 'boring,'" said Neiterman.
The majority of instructors understood that banning technology in class is not an answer.
"Technology makes education accessible for students with disabilities, and many instructors use online tools such as Ted Talks and YouTube videos in class. Our students use technology to take notes -- students today don't even learn cursive in school," added Neiterman.
She added that banning technology in the classroom would not be lawful because it would expose students who use technology to accommodate a disability. "Even if it were possible. However, it is not feasible."
"A ban means policing. With larger class sizes, who is going to police students to ensure that they do not use technology," said Neiterman. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:33 IST

Phone locking method reveals age: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 13 (ANI): The methods you use to lock your phone can reveal your age, claims a study.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:06 IST

Study predicts what people admire about superheroes

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 13 (ANI): A peculiar study has found that people happen to admire those superheroes who possess a strong sense of morality.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 22:41 IST

Here's the reason for anxiety disorders

Washington DC [USA], Oct 12 (ANI): If you're the one suffering from panic attacks or anxiety disorders and wondering the reason behind it, the answer lies in the mitochondria, the powerhouse of the cell, say researchers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 18:44 IST

Here's how we can look at world's deadliest crop killers

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 12 (ANI): With the help of recent advances, we can now take a magnified look at the world's deadliest crop killers for the first time.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 04:32 IST

Saturn outshines Jupiter with discovery of 20 new moons!

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 9 (ANI): It's time to move over Jupiter and hail the new moon king - Saturn!

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 18:42 IST

Anticipating performance contributes to memory deficit

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Anticipating your own performance at work or school may hinder your pre-performance memory. Also, the presence of an audience may be an important contributory factor to the deficit, suggests a study.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 14:36 IST

Study reveals lasting impact of declining winter

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Decline in winters or frost days could have lasting impacts on ecosystems, water supplies, the economy, tourism, and human health, says a study.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 21:29 IST

Researchers find environment friendly way to develop batteries

Washington DC [USA], Sept 30 (ANI): Researchers have developed a new concept for an aluminium battery, which will give it twice the energy density as compared to previous versions, and with least environmental impact.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 22:37 IST

Washing clothes in machines releases microfibres that ultimately...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): Researchers have found that even delicate wash cycles in washing machines account for release of microfibre plastics from clothes that ultimately reach the oceans.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 21:10 IST

Sleep varies by age, geographical location, gender: Study

Washington DC [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): A new study has found that the duration and timing of sleep vary depending on age, gender and region where they live.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 21:07 IST

Dark coloured giraffes less friendly: Study

Washington DC [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): A study has found that giraffes with darker colour are not as socialising in nature as compared to those that are light coloured.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 19:53 IST

Sounds affect flies' survival: Study

Washington DC [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): Researchers have found that natural or manmade noise affects the reproduction and survival of flies.

Read More
iocl