Study finds doctors prescribe less painkillers at night than during the day

Jerusalem [Israel], June 28 (ANI): The well-being of patients depends on effective pain treatment. According to a recent study, doctors prescribed less painkillers at night than during the day.

The findings of the research were published in the journal 'Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences'.

One of the largest problems facing the modern healthcare system is pain management. One of the main reasons adults seek medical care is pain, which is said to have affected nearly 60 per cent of US adults in the last three months.

The research was conducted by a multidisciplinary team led by Professor Shoham Choshen-Hillel from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU)'s School of Business Administration and Federmann Center for the Study of Rationality, HU Psychology Department's Dr Anat Perry, and Dr Alex Gileles-Hillel from Hadassah Medical Center and HU.

In the first part of the study, 67 doctors were given empathy assessment tasks in the morning and asked to respond to simulated patient scenarios. These doctors were either at the end of a 26-hour shift or just beginning their workday.



The study found that doctors who recently completed the night shift showed less empathy for patients' pain. For example, these physicians' exhibited decreased emotional responses to pictures of people in pain and consistently scored their patients low on pain assessment charts.

In the second part of the study, the researchers looked at actual medical decisions made by emergency room doctors in the United States and Israel. In all, they analyzed 13,482 discharge letters for patients who came to the hospital in 2013-2020 with a chief complaint of pain (headache, back pain, etc.).

Across all data sets, physicians were 20-30 per cent less likely to prescribe an analgesic during nightshifts (compared to daytime shifts) and prescribed fewer painkillers than were generally recommended by the World Health Organization. "They're tired and therefore they're less empathic to patients' pain. When we looked at ER doctors' discharge papers, we found that they prescribed fewer painkillers," Choshen-Hillel explained.

This bias remained significant even after adjusting for patients' reported level of pain, patient and physician's demographics, type of complaint, and emergency department characteristics. "Our takeaway is that nightshift work is an important and previously unrecognized source of bias in pain management, likely stemming from impaired perception of pain. The researchers explain that even medical experts, who strive to provide the best care for their patients, are susceptible to the effects of a nightshift," Perry noted.

Looking ahead, the researchers suggest implementing more structured pain management guidelines in hospitals. Another important implication relates to physician work structure, and the need to improve physicians' working schedules. "Our findings may have implications for other workplaces that involve shiftwork and empathic decision-making, including crisis centres, first responders, and the military. In fact, these results should probably matter to all people who are sleep-deprived," added Gileles-Hillel. (ANI)

